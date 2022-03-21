Girls lacrosse season preview spotlight: Rawitscher reinvents herself to become prolific scorer for Clayton

Clayton senior Paige Rawitscher is an inventor.

As president of her high school marketing and entrepreneurship club, Rawitscher recently returned from a competition where she pitched her latest idea to a panel of judges — a tech company that creates virtual mockups of human bodies made to scale.

“It takes your body, scans it and creates a virtual avatar that moves like you,” Rawitscher said. “If you want to try on clothes, but they don’t have your size in store, you can put it on your avatar and see how it looks on you.”

Rawitscher also is an inventor on the lacrosse field.

Facing the disappointment of a sophomore season lost to COVID-19 restrictions, Rawitscher found an available field and invented creative ways to launch a lacrosse ball at a net.

“She loves her behind-the-back shots,” Clayton coach Lexie Lindblad said.

Rawitscher parlayed that creativity into a brilliant junior season. She led the area with 96 goals, averaging 6.4 per contest, and she accounted for a whopping 72.1 percent of the goals scored by the Greyhounds.

Her 96 goals tied Eureka star and Lindenwood University hall of famer Melissa Menchella for the 11th highest single-season total since the year 2000.

“She has the ability to do these crazy shots, but the coolest thing to watch is her speed and the buildup that she has with her plays," Lindblad said. "Her ability to see the field, assess it and be successful is really neat thing to see."

Rawitscher began her athletic pursuits as a soccer player, but in seventh grade she suffered a foot injury that required surgery. The brief break from competition allowed her to question where she wanted to place her athletic energy in the future.

“I was able to come back, but I wasn’t feeling the passion anymore,” she said.

While at a summer camp, Rawitscher dabbled in throwing and catching a lacrosse ball and decided to give the unfamiliar sport a try.

“I thought, ‘Just show up and see how you like it,’ and since then, I haven’t put down my stick,” Rawitscher said. “I really feel that lacrosse saved me. It gave me a new passion after totally doing a 360.”

Rawitscher reinvented herself as a lacrosse player and earned a spot on the Clayton varsity team as a freshman. She tallied 38 goals in 13 games to help the Greyhounds secure a 10-3 overall record.

“It was little terrifying being a freshman on varsity, but we had some seniors who encouraged me to keep playing hard and that made a big difference,” Rawitscher said.

After her freshman season, Rawitscher worked extensively on her game and was excited to show her improvement the following spring, but after one week of practice, the season was halted and eventually shut down completely due to COVID-19.

“During COVID, I’d find whatever field I could, and I’d play for hours and hours. I would keep up my endurance, do different drills, and shoot over and over again,” Rawitscher said. “At a certain point you can only do so many regular shots before getting bored.”

Some of the irregular shots she mastered were variations of trick shots she saw executed by college players in videos. By the time her junior season arrived, Rawitscher owned an arsenal of conventional and unconventional ways to score.

“She loves her big, hard shots, she loves coming in from the side (of the net) and she loves earning her direct shots,” Lindblad said. “She used the time we didn’t get to play to grow and take her game to the next level.”

Rawitscher scored at least a hat trick in every game last season, including a 12-goal performance against Francis Howell North. She had 10 goals against both Ursuline and Webster Groves.

Word spread, and Rawitscher soon endured the tactic known as faceguarding — a strategy that assigns a defensive player to follow her around and prevent her from receiving the ball.

“In the moment it’s a frustrating experience. I just want to play, I want to run,” Rawitscher said. “But I understand, and it’s definitely one of the biggest compliments you can get.”

Her most impressive game may have been a hat trick performance against Ladue, a team that finished with a 14-4 record and had multiple college lacrosse recruits.

“They knew who she was. They marked her and tried to take her out of the game and she still came through,” Lindblad said. “Those were probably the best three goals that she scored because she really had to work through it and use her teammates to find the net.”

Rawitscher also led the Greyhounds last season in assists, ground balls and draw controls. She finished ninth in the area with 4.73 draw controls per game and has worked tirelessly to improve her skill inside the draw circle.

“Taking the draw is all about quickness, reaction time and wrist strength. If I’m sitting around, I’ll put a ball in my stick, fiddle it back and forth, up and down and grow those muscles so they can be as strong as possible,” Rawitscher said.

Only six area players have scored 100 goals in a season this century — most recently Parkway West’s Lauren Ottensmeyer, who scored 116 in 2019.

While the feat certainly is within her capability, Rawitscher has dedicated the preseason to helping her teammates improve as Clayton prepares for its season opener March 30 at Northwest Cedar Hill.

“We’re looking great. Everybody who is out here wants to work hard and I really appreciate that,” said Rawitscher, who was recently named a senior captain. “I’m really confident in my teammates and that I’ll be able to share the wealth.”

And the wealth-sharing for Rawitscher extends far beyond goals and assists.

“She loves to compete, learn and grow, and her desire to get better is contagious,” Lindblad said. “The other girls watch her and try to model what she does which is really cool.”

