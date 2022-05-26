Goldson comes up big as MICDS knocks off John Burroughs for berth in state final

LADUE — MICDS sophomore Ava Goldson heard the boos.

She simply smiled and went about her business.

Goldson, who transferred from John Burroughs in the fall, was serenaded with loud catcalls by the Bombers faithful every time she touched the ball in a Missouri Scholastic Lacrosse Association state semifinal match Thursday at MICDS.

"I expected it, so I didn't let it bother me," Goldson said.

On the contrary, the jeers seemed to lift Goldson's game to another level.

The speedy attacker scored three times to lead the Rams to a resounding 12-6 win over John Burroughs in the intensity-filled final four showdown.

MICDS (14-5) will play host to Eureka (17-2) at noon Saturday in the championship match.

The Rams will be searching for their seventh title in the last nine years and their 14th overall crown.

And it was Goldson that helped them reach the title game for the 17th time.

"I gave her a pep talk before and I think she was ready to be a contributor," MICDS coach Kate Haffenreffer said. "She was ready. She was up to the challenge."

Goldson tallied the three biggest goals of the match at the perfect time. She got the ball rolling with the first tally of the contest after just 4 minutes and 44 seconds in. Goldson pounded home the final goal of the half to put her team up 7-3.

She then scored 24 seconds into the second of two 25-minute halves to kick-start a four-goal salvo that essentially put the contest away.

"I knew (Goldson) would be ready," said MICDS senior midfielder Oliva Rickers, who added two goals to the winning attack. "I had a lot of faith in her."

Goldson didn't want to go into her reason for switching schools, saying that MICDS "was just a better fit." She tallied 19 goals for the Bombers as a freshman.

Rickers said her new teammate has proven to be the final piece in the potential championship puzzle.

"She guarded me when we played them last year," Rickers said. "It's good to have her on our side."

Rickers is the Rams' top gun with a team-high 65 goals. Goldson is third on team with 46 markers.

Haffenreffer was aware the Bombers (16-3) would pay close attention to the high-flying Rickers.

"We knew that it would be hard for (Rickers) to score," Haffenreffer said. "Everyone contributed and that's what makes a good team."

Seniors Greta Wolfsberger and Anna Lochhead and freshman Caroline Koman joined Rickers with two goals in the contest. Senior Alex Johnson added another goal.

Junior keeper Kendall Curry made a trio of fine saves in the early going when the Rams were clinging to a 2-1 lead.

"Our lax IQ was at a high tonight," Goldson said. "It was so great to see."

Rickers scored twice in an 11-second span to put the hosts in control 4-1. John Burroughs climbed to within 5-3 on a tally from Grace Pottebaum with 6:24 left in the opening half.

But the Rams reeled off the next six goals to take control 11-5. Goldson and Lochhead converted back-back during a two-goal blitz in a 12-second span to close the half.

"Our goal from the start was to play a full 50 minutes and never let up," Haffenreffer said. "We wanted to bring the heat and I think we did a good job of that."

MICDS beat John Burroughs 9-6 in a tight regular-season meeting April 11.

But the Rams left no doubt about their superiority Thursday with one of their strongest efforts of the season.

"We were focused and had everything set up," Rickers said. "I'd say we were ready."

John Burroughs managed to put together three successive goals midway though the second half to climb to within 11-6 before Lochhead salted away the triumph.

"Some days, the ball just doesn't bounce your way," Bombers coach Meghan DiGiulio said. "We never backed down and we played until the last whistle."

The Bombers will face Summit (12-5) in the third-place game at 10 a.m. Saturday at MICDS.

