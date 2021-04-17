Goring's late goal propels Marquette to Westminster Tournament title

TOWN AND COUNTRY — The bruises on the arms of Marquette senior Riley Goring already represented every color of the visible spectrum before she launched her final charge at the Eureka goal.
That is when her creativity matched her toughness.
Goring pinballed through the defense, switched to her left hand and ripped the game-winning goal with 30 seconds to play to give Marquette a thrilling 6-5 come-from-behind victory over Eureka in the championship match of the inaugural Westminster Girls Lacrosse Classic on Saturday.
“I was getting pushed hard by their defense and I definitely got some bruises, but I saw the goal and thought, ‘I’m going for it,’ Goring said. “I was so surprised I made it with my left hand.”
Goring opened the second half with an equally creative goal, shoveling a ground ball past Eureka senior goalie Autumn Lesher to give Marquette a short-lived 3-2 lead.
But the field quickly tilted in Eureka’s favor.
Marquette (8-5) had lost its two previous meetings with Eureka this season, each by one-goal margins and the Mustangs seemed destined for another heart-breaking outcome due to eight outstanding saves by Lesher and patient offensive possessions by the Wildcats.
While Marquette packed its defense close to senior goalie Lauren Meyer, Eureka (9-2) calmly waited for the perfect opportunity to attack the net. The result was a string of five successive free position attempts resulting in goals by senior Abbey Seiler, junior Haley Ritchie and sophomore Mia Short and a 5-3 lead for the Wildcats midway through the second half.
“We definitely talked about patience a lot,” Eureka coach Melissa Menchella said. “(Meyer) is so good, so we were focusing this week on shot placement, looking for what is open and not forcing things and I thought we did a good job relaxing and trying to place a good shot.”
But with 11 minutes to play, the tide turned on a well-placed shot by Marquette senior midfielder Sam Pruitt, whose goal inside the right post gave the Mustangs the spark they needed.
“I think we wanted so bad to beat them this third time,” Pruitt said. “Our team has a word, ‘Alpha’ and it means we’re going to rule the field and play our game.”
And for the final 10 minutes, the Mustangs were alphas.
Meyer made three stellar saves from in close, one on a shot by Eureka freshman Bailey Boulay, one dropping to her knees on a bouncing shot by senior Faith Orso and the other with her right leg on a free position shot by senior Abbey Seller.
“It’s really about staying calm, being big in the goal and looking at the head of their stick,” Meyer said.
Marquette senior Julie Comeau drove through traffic and tied the score with 6 minutes 51 seconds to play and a key interception by senior defender Nikki Miller set the stage for Goring to win the game with a heroic and creative drive in the final seconds.
“Our girls really kept their composure on defense and played as a unit, our goalie Lauren Meyer had some incredible saves that kept us in the game and when it got to our (offensive) end, things went our way,” Marquette coach Renee Abrolat said. “Winning this tournament is a big confidence boost for us.”
Eureka placed second with an 8-6 victory over Westminster (7-2).
The four teams playing at the Westminster Classic had a combined six coaches who played on the same Lindenwood University women’s lacrosse team – Jamie Kuhn of Westminster, Danielle Budde of Francis Howell North, Abrolat and Menchella, Christine Hehmeyer and Caitlin McCracken of Eureka.
When Westminster athletics director Cory Snyder proposed the idea of hosting a girls lacrosse tournament, Kuhn immediately thought of her former teammates and their passion for growing the game in St. Louis.
“We were all college athletes and we are all very competitive, so it is fun to compete against each other,” Kuhn said. “The sport has given so much to us and we just want to give something back.”