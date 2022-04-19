Hails sisters help Lafayette weather early storm to defeat Summit

WILDWOOD — Lafayette senior captain Ansley Hails and her freshman sister Mary have enjoyed their time together as teammates on the Lancers’ girls lacrosse team.

“When our schools started at different times, sometimes I wouldn’t see Mary until 5 o’clock, but now we’re spending three hours straight together and it’s been great,” Ansley said.

But during the first nine minutes of their game Tuesday against Summit, Ansley, a midfielder, and Mary, a defender, were seeing more of each other than they would have hoped, hemmed into their defensive end as the Falcons peppered their goal with shots.

“I thought, ‘What are we doing.’ We knew we had to get it together and focus,” Mary said.

Mary Hails helped in anchoring down the defense, and Ansley Hails poured in four goals as the Lancers rallied from an early deficit to defeat Summit 15-11 in a showdown at Lafayette High.

Trailing by a goal, Summit (5-2) scored twice in 12 seconds to take the lead, then duplicated the feat four minutes later with goals 11 seconds apart. After junior Natalie Ruffus secured the draw and raced down the field to score, the Falcons built a quick 4-1 advantage.

“(Summit) did a good job figuring out how to win the draw at the beginning, and we were struggling getting possession,” Lafayette coach Carrie Guenzler-Heaney said. “Once we fixed that, we got back on track.”

Lafayette (4-2) began to seize control of the draw circle, but strong defense by Summit and the clang of metal continued to stymie the Lancers. Junior Natalie Tomljenovic rang a shot off the crossbar for the third dinged post in the first 12 minutes for Lafayette before Ansley Hails and junior Kara Niewoehner started their offensive assault.

A perfect feed from Hails to Niewoehner broke a nine-minute scoring drought and opened the floodgates for five unanswered goals as the Lancers reclaimed the lead.

“We knew what was done, was done, and we had to recover quickly,” Ansley Hails said.

The Lancers brought an 8-5 lead into halftime with four goals coming from free position shots, awarded when a defender enters a player’s shooting space. Those infractions caused Summit to adjust its defensive game plan in the second half.

“We gave up some penalty position shots that put us is some tough spots, and those can take their toll on you, but the girls made adjustments and kept going,” Summit coach David Gibson said.

The Lancers made adjustments as well.

Lafayette, which had recorded only eight assists as a team coming into the game, began delivering perfect passes within the teeth of the Summit defense to extend its lead.

Hails found Tomljenovic cutting through the middle and Niewoehner delivered a strike to sophomore Adalia Romero as Lafayette scored six of the first seven goals in the second half and built a 14-6 cushion.

“Throughout our practices, we’ve been really emphasizing assists. It boils down to who is going to go into the fire and make something happen and I feel like everyone on our team is able to that,” said Niewoehner, who scored three goals.

Mary Hails, junior goalie Amelia Schafer and the Lafayette defense held Summit to just two goals in over 21 minutes of game time, before the Falcons found an offensive rhythm of their own.

Two goals apiece by Ruffus and sophomore Maddie Gregson allowed Summit to make a late charge that ultimately fell short but gave Gibson a glimpse of the mental toughness in his team.

“It’s nice to see that we’ll fight the whole way through. We’re going to hustle and we’ve got some gamers,” Gibson said.

And for the Hails sisters, one of three sets of sisters on the Lafayette roster, including Adalia and Norah Romero and twins Cece and Lily Roy, team unity has become a trademark of the Lancers.

“Our team is really like a family,” Ansley Hails said.

