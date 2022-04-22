Hoff ignites huge second half as Francis Howell defeats rival Howell Central

WELDON SPRING — A rivalry game brings its own level of anxiety.

But for Francis Howell junior Riley Hoff, nerves morphed into frustration during an unsettling first half against Francis Howell Central.

Hoff let out an audible groan after Spartans’ goalie Olivia Vester denied her of a certain goal, and later in the half, paced in the penalty box for two minutes after administering an illegal check.

“I was definitely getting frustrated, but I just had to make sure to trust in my teammates,” Hoff said.

Hoff scored five goals, including the momentum-changing tally in the closing seconds of the first half, as Francis Howell tallied 11 unanswered goals to power past Howell Central 16-4 on Friday in a girls lacrosse match at Francis Howell High.

Francis Howell (5-1) won for the sixth time in seven meetings with Howell Central since 2016, the year the two schools began competing in lacrosse. This was the first time the margin of victory was greater than five goals.

Leading 4-3 in the final minute of the first half, Francis Howell executed a sequence of plays that epitomized the teachings of Vikings’ coach Lauren Ginn.

Sophomore Emma Vietor found herself in the clear three times and each time, she was stymied by Vester, part of a magnificent 11-save first half by the Spartans’ netminder. But in that final minute, each time the ball caromed off Vester, a Francis Howell stick was the first to scoop up the rebound to retain possession.

“I have a drill where it takes three seconds to do anything, either the defense gets it out or the attack scores, so we practice those high-pressure situations,” Ginn said.

The possession ended when Hoff ripped a shot under the crossbar with seven seconds remaining in the half, a number that Ginn has referenced many times in practice.

“It only takes 7 seconds to score a goal. That’s a phrase I say a lot,” Ginn said.

The Hoff goal put the Vikings ahead 5-3 at intermission, but it took only 22 seconds for Howell Central to cut the deficit in half on a beautiful tic-tac-toe passing play started by Avery Ott, advanced by Kara Middleton and finished by Chloe Schwab.

The first 26 minutes of action looked exactly the way Howell Central coach Marcelo Menchaca envisioned.

“That is probably one of the best halves of lacrosse we’ve played this year,” Menchaca said.

But Hoff put the Vikings’ ship in another gear.

She began an 11-goal Francis Howell barrage after Vietor retrieved another saved shot, then converted a hook shot after Vietor corralled a contested ground ball. But the biggest difference in the Howell offense from the first half to the second was the desire to involve teammates.

Senior Kyra Blondin scored on a perfect feed from junior Jasmine Brink and scored twice more off deliveries from Hoff as the Vikings continued to increase their lead.

“They started trusting themselves more. The communication was there, and they knew that their teammate would be there if they needed them,” Ginn said.

And the unselfishness of Francis Howell carved into the defensive game plan of Francis Howell Central, which was predicated on eliminating one-on-one isolation plays and forcing the Vikings to make passes to score.

“We knew that they did a lot of iso’s and we did a great job of sliding (defensively) in the first half, but they picked up on what we were doing. We started seeing a lot more passes and they were able to get some open shots,” Menchaca said.

Hoff and Blondin led the attack with five goals apiece and junior speedster Maggie Mudd added four as the Vikings scored at least 14 goals for the fifth time in six games.

Even Vietor, who was the victim of several of Vester’s 16 robberies, broke into the clear and put her name on the score sheet.

“I just tried to speed it up and use the wheels that I have, make a target and shoot,” Vietor said.

Ginn led the Vikings in a mindfulness exercise before the game to try to limit the anxiety, and after a first half that included plenty of frustration and unbridled nerves, Francis Howell was completely relaxed and full of smiles during the final minutes.

“Lacrosse isn’t the biggest sport at our school, but everyone knew we were playing Central today,” Blondin said.