LADUE — High school is over for John Burroughs senior Esther Pottebaum, but a chemistry lesson was still on full display on the lacrosse field Saturday afternoon.

Pottebaum was central to a stellar defensive effort that limited Eureka standout Bailey Boulay to just one goal, as the Bombers claimed an 8-4 victory over the Wildcats in the Missouri Scholastic Lacrosse Association girls championship game at Burroughs' Leland Field.

“I really have never been on a team with such chemistry before, really from the first moment (of the season),” said Pottebaum, who will play field hockey at Stanford. “It's just cool how we got to really establish some long-term friendships as teammates.”

The MSLA girls championship is the fourth overall for No. 1 seed Burroughs (15-3) and first since the 2012 team completed a run of three titles in four years.

“I'm just so thankful for all the teams and the girls that came before this group,” Bombers coach Meghan DiGiulio said. “My first year was 2013 and right away you came in and knew what Bomber lax was. Every year, we've tried to keep that tradition going, and this senior group especially. We just made every moment of the season count and made the most of being together.”

Second-seeded Eureka (15-2) fell in the title game on the home field of its opponent for a second straight season after a 7-2 loss at MICDS last spring.

“I'm really proud of them,” Wildcats coach Melissa Menchella said. “Nobody projected us to be here after we graduated everybody last year, so the chance to be here is always an honor. I know everybody wants to be in this position.”

The first half was a clinic in ball possession and defense by the Bombers.

“We shut them down. I think in one word it was just 'possession.' That was the key,” Burroughs junior goalkeeper Sahana Madala said. “I think we had the ball the majority of the time and that was basically the defense pressuring the sidelines, 50/50 balls and everything. I think we executed everything we wanted to perfectly.”

Burroughs got the scoring started just 1 minute, 31 seconds in on a goal by Annie Calhoon. Freshman Reese Rafferty followed just over three minutes later with a move from behind the cage and in front for the first of her game-high four goals and a 2-0 lead.

“It's just so surreal,” Rafferty said. “Being here in this moment is just amazing. Our hard work during practices has finally paid off.”

Eureka didn't even really get its first solid possession or chance to score until the game was five minutes old, thanks in part to the strong play of the Burroughs midfielders.

“The best defense is offense,” Pottebaum said. “So, we just tried to contain the ball in the upper field, so we wouldn't even have to worry about playing solid defense. We knew coming into this game that they are a very fast team and they're very nifty with the ball, so we didn't want to play their style.”

After Charlotte Petersen-Kopman and Rafferty tallied goals 1:52 apart, Rafferty and Rosalie Tasker scored in a span of 1:05 and the Bombers had a 6-0 lead with 5:18 left before halftime.

“It was a good start. I think it's definitely a confidence-booster for the whole team being up by so many goals,” said Rafferty, whose season high in goals was five. “When we played them the first game (a 10-9 Burroughs win on May 4), we were kind of testing their defense on us. Once we played them the second time today, we kind of knew how they worked and their ins and outs.”

The Burroughs defense stymied Boulay, arguably the area's top offensive player, by not allowing her to get any kind of shot off during the entire first 25 minutes.

“We knew Bailey is obviously a phenomenal player, so we knew she was gonna be a big threat,” DiGiulio said. “We felt like if we could stick to our game plan as a team and play as a whole unit, we would be OK. Just making sure we knew where she was at all times was the key for us.”

Eureka finally got on the board with 4.4 seconds left to go in the half when Boulay found a cutting Kylee Pickens in front for a goal that cut it to 6-1 at the intermission.

Boulay appeared to break through with her first goal of the game two-and-a-half minutes into the second half, but it was waved off.

Rafferty would score her fourth of the game five minutes later to increase the advantage to 7-1, but that's when the Eureka attack finally got going.

Boulay did officially find the back of the cage with 15:40 left and Claire Rickles and Ruby Copeland followed suit over the next five minutes to allow the Wildcats to finally carve into their deficit at 7-4.

“We all believed that we could still come back at halftime,” Menchella said. “The goal was to start chipping away one by one by one, and I think that they made the best effort to chip away, but unfortunately the cards weren't in favor today.”

Eureka had a strong chance to get even closer nearly two minutes after Copeland's tally when Kaylee Gross was all alone in front of the cage, but Madala was up to the challenge with a spectacular save for Burroughs to keep it a three-goal game.

Just over a minute later, Jane Dunaway would score to right the ship for the Bombers and give them an 8-4 lead.

“That was definitely a flip of the switch, definitely a confidence-booster,” Madala said. “I don't know if they could hear me, but I was just screaming at my teammates from down there (at the other end). I think that kept us going to the end.”

From there, the remainder of the game was scoreless, as the Bombers defense got back to its stingy ways to close out the championship.

“My goodness, our defense,” DiGiulio said. “We talked about them and kind of knew what we could see and what we could expect, but just to be able to take that and put it into a live game under this pressure, with these stakes, I'm just so proud of how they played as a unit. I think we hit our stride at the right time.”