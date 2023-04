Midfielder and Davidson College signee is a returning second team Post-Dispatch All-Metro player and first team all-state selection. Scored 46 goals to go along with 13 assists last season as Lancers posted 13-7 record and reached state quarterfinals. Also had 54 draw controls, 43 ground balls, 30 caused turnovers. This season, Niewoehner has seven goals and six assists in Lafayette's first two games, both victories.