Third-year starting goalkeeper for the two-time defending state champion Rams. Curry was a first team Post-Dispatch All-Metro and all-state selection as a junior. Curry's 5.85 goals against average was second best in the area and her save percentage of .594 ranked fifth. She has played every minute in goal the last three seasons for MICDS, including a 16-0 campaign in 2021. Posted 15 saves during state semifinal victory against John Burroughs.