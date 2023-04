Third-year midfielder for the Panthers recently committed to play for Edgewood College in Madison, Wisconsin. A team captain, Costello has gotten her senior season off to a flying start with a team-high 12 goals in the Panthers' first three games, all victories, to got along with five ground balls, four draw controls and two caused turnovers. Last season, Costello scored 28 goals, collected 10 ground balls and caused four turnovers.