Best performances (2 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|DC
|Kendra Swope, Francis Howell North (vs Incarnate Word, 5/16)
|6
|0
|36
|Bella Connell, St. Dominic (vs Oakville, 5/16)
|7
|3
|6
|Devyn Dimovitz, Parkway South (vs Webster Groves, 5/18)
|7
|0
|5
|Kagan Mills, Villa Duchesne (vs Ursuline, 5/18)
|7
|2
|0
|Malley McKean, Kirkwood (vs Nerinx Hall, 5/18)
|6
|0
|8
|Natalie Tomljenovic, Lafayette (vs Francis Howell Central, 5/20)
|6
|2
|4
|Audra Yoder, Marquette (vs Villa Duchesne, 5/20)
|5
|5
|0
|Vicky Derdoy, Ladue (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 5/18)
|5
|1
|7
|Marin Lally, Marquette (vs Villa Duchesne, 5/20)
|5
|0
|8
|Lauren Grebing, Rosati-Kain (vs Hazelwood West, 5/15)
|2
|5
|10
|Abby Gaines, St. Joseph's (vs Visitation, 5/20)
|5
|2
|3
|Calista Crocker, Lindbergh (vs Parkway Central, 5/16)
|6
|0
|2
|Maddie Gregston, Summit (vs Parkway South, 5/20)
|6
|1
|0
|Taylor Wuennenberg, Ursuline (vs Villa Duchesne, 5/18)
|4
|1
|8
|Tommie Schaljo, Francis Howell North (vs Incarnate Word, 5/16)
|6
|0
|0
|Ainsley Horstman, St. Joseph's (vs Visitation, 5/20)
|6
|0
|0
|Caroline Koman, MICDS (vs Francis Howell, 5/20)
|6
|0
|0
|Cate Figge, Cor Jesu (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 5/20)
|5
|2
|0
|Katie Todorovich, Villa Duchesne (vs Ursuline, 5/18)
|5
|1
|0
|Katie Morgenthaler, Marquette (vs Villa Duchesne, 5/20)
|5
|0
|2