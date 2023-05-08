Best performances (3 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|DC
|Kendra Swope, Francis Howell North (vs Francis Howell Central, 5/6)
|6
|2
|35
|Kendra Swope, Francis Howell North (vs Clayton, 5/1)
|7
|0
|30
|Ava Vetter, Clayton (vs Francis Howell North, 5/1)
|11
|1
|0
|Kara Niewoehner, Lafayette (vs Villa Duchesne, 5/2)
|5
|6
|13
|Natalie Tomljenovic, Lafayette (vs Villa Duchesne, 5/2)
|8
|2
|8
|Bailey Boulay, Eureka (vs Parkway West, 5/3)
|7
|4
|0
|Caroline Koman, MICDS (vs Visitation, 5/1)
|8
|1
|1
|Kara Middleton, Francis Howell Central (vs Francis Howell North, 5/6)
|7
|2
|1
|Madison Sineff, MICDS (vs Visitation, 5/1)
|4
|2
|13
|Kendra Swope, Francis Howell North (vs Francis Howell, 5/6)
|4
|0
|17
|Katie Smyka, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Lindbergh, 5/3)
|6
|0
|8
|Katie Smyka, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Kirkwood, 5/1)
|6
|1
|5
|Malley McKean, Kirkwood (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 5/1)
|5
|1
|9
|Ella Lowry, Wentzville (vs Belleville West, 5/2)
|5
|1
|8
|Ava Goldson, MICDS (vs Visitation, 5/1)
|5
|4
|1
|Janie Jackson, St. Joseph's (vs Visitation, 5/3)
|3
|5
|7
|Addison Holm, Wentzville (vs Cor Jesu, 5/1)
|7
|0
|0
|Bella McMillen, Parkway North (vs Fort Zumwalt United, 5/2)
|7
|0
|0
|Abigail Hirsch, Fort Zumwalt United (vs Parkway North, 5/2)
|6
|0
|4
|Savanna Eaton, Fort Zumwalt United (vs Notre Dame, 5/4)
|6
|0
|4