Natalie Ruffus, senior, Summit

Attacker tied for 10th in the area last season with team-leading 82 points on 62 goals and 20 assists, helping Falcons to a 12-6 record and fo…

Kendall Curry, senior, MICDS

Third-year starting goalkeeper for the two-time defending state champion Rams. Curry was a first team Post-Dispatch All-Metro and all-state se…