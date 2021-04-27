Leahy's four-goal outburst gives Parkway West dramatic win over Ladue

After Ladue took a timeout, Lovercheck unleashed the pressure.

“Basically, what she said was that we’ll either lose by three or we’ll lose by 10, just go get the ball,” Leahy said. “So, we turned it on.”

Barron intercepted an errant pass, beginning a series of events that will live in Longhorns’ lore. She weaved her way upfield and found Leahy, who channeled her newfound one-on-one confidence and wheeled around the net to score with 89 seconds remaining, trimming the deficit to 11-9.

But the only way Parkway West could pull off the improbable was to win the draw, a feat that was made almost impossible by Ladue senior Addie Bitting. With Bitting directing the ball to her teammates, and at times, herself, Ladue controlled 13 of the first 17 draws in the game.

“They were killer on the draw, so that was really nerve-wracking,” Barron said. “We knew that (draw) would make or break the game.”

Leahy hoisted it and Barron retrieved it, and when the ball eventually rejoined the stick of Leahy, she made another one-on-one move and fired a low shot that cut the deficit to 11-10 with 1:04 remaining.

Both goals occurred while Parkway West was still serving a penalty.