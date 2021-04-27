Leahy's four-goal outburst gives Parkway West dramatic win over Ladue

CREVE COEUR — After giving her players last Friday off, Parkway West girls lacrosse coach Emily Lovercheck opened the field for an optional workout Sunday afternoon.
Senior Megan Leahy showed up to work on one specific skill.
“Usually, I’m not the most comfortable taking people one on one, so I wanted to work on being more aggressive,” Leahy said.
The extra work Leahy put in Sunday produced one of the most dramatic comebacks in Parkway West girls lacrosse history Tuesday.
Leahy scored four goals in the final 1 minute and 29 seconds, including the game-winner on a free position shot with 1.7 seconds remaining as Parkway West completed a stunning comeback to defeat Ladue 12-11 at Ladue West Campus.
Parkway West (9-2), which is off to its best start since the 2006 season, won its fifth game by a one-goal margin in six tries.
The Longhorns’ comeback looked like an impossibility when, trailing 11-8, defender Claire Folkins was administered a yellow card with 2:50 remaining, resulting in the Longhorns being down a player for two minutes.
Fearful of double teaming the ball and leaving two players unaccounted for, Lovercheck elected to allow Ladue to hold the ball at first.
“I was starting to get a little antsy, because we weren’t really in pressure defense, but I wanted the ball,” senior Lauren Barron said.
After Ladue took a timeout, Lovercheck unleashed the pressure.
“Basically, what she said was that we’ll either lose by three or we’ll lose by 10, just go get the ball,” Leahy said. “So, we turned it on.”
Barron intercepted an errant pass, beginning a series of events that will live in Longhorns’ lore. She weaved her way upfield and found Leahy, who channeled her newfound one-on-one confidence and wheeled around the net to score with 89 seconds remaining, trimming the deficit to 11-9.
But the only way Parkway West could pull off the improbable was to win the draw, a feat that was made almost impossible by Ladue senior Addie Bitting. With Bitting directing the ball to her teammates, and at times, herself, Ladue controlled 13 of the first 17 draws in the game.
“They were killer on the draw, so that was really nerve-wracking,” Barron said. “We knew that (draw) would make or break the game.”
Leahy hoisted it and Barron retrieved it, and when the ball eventually rejoined the stick of Leahy, she made another one-on-one move and fired a low shot that cut the deficit to 11-10 with 1:04 remaining.
Both goals occurred while Parkway West was still serving a penalty.
“We were a man down, so I knew if we settled it, they were going to come and double, so I thought, ‘Now is the time to go. If I don’t do it now, who will?' ’’ Leahy said.
Another crucial draw was directed by Leahy to senior Emma Breidecker, and again the ball found Leahy, who bolted into the center of the field and had her shooting space impeded, leading to the first 8-meter, free position attempt of the game for Parkway West.
Leahy located a spot inside the post and tied the game.
“Megan was down on herself because she has never really (converted) those 8-meters, but she nailed it,” Barron said.
A final draw control by Parkway West led to a timeout, and with three seconds remaining, Leahy was again impeded, leading to one more 8-meter, free position attempt to win the game.
She took one step and ripped a bouncing shot that squirted past Ladue goalie Emma Davis with 1.7 seconds to play, inducing a frenzied celebration.
“Some girls can run in super far and shoot, I can’t do that,” Leahy said. “Plus, there was only three seconds, so I wanted to get rid of it. I shot it low and it went in.”
Ladue (9-2) trailed by one goal at halftime, but its ability to win draws and exhibit patience on offense swung the game.
Senior Grace Hensley scored to give Ladue its first lead, and successive tallies by Bitting, Hensley and senior Maggie Lawton gave the Rams a three-goal cushion with 5:50 to play.
“In the first half, the girls rushed themselves which resulted in some turnovers, but they took their time with their fundamentals (in the second half) and we got more possessions and more opportunities,” Ladue coach Tyler Smith said.
But in the final two minutes, everything that could go right went right for Parkway West.
“They got the turnover, they won every draw and they executed,” Smith said.
And the Longhorns’ flawless execution was highlighted by Leahy, who chose the perfect time to show off her new skill.
“Before the game, I told her, what you’ve been doing in practice, being more assertive, you have the skills to do that in this game, and she did it,” Lovercheck said.