Livak has been a most pleasant surprise in net for Parkway West

First stop, first goal.
That is the motto the Parkway West girls lacrosse team embraces as it prepares to take the field.
“You get your first defensive stop, you get the first goal, that’s how you win the game,” senior midfielder Megan Leahy said.
As their second-leading scorer, Leahy has helped the Longhorns (14-5) score enough goals to advance to the Missouri Scholastic Lacrosse Association state quarterfinal round, where they will face Villa Duchesne (14-1) at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Creve Coeur Park.
But the stops have come from an unlikely source.
Freshman Rachel Livak decided she wanted to try a spring sport after leading the Parkway West softball team with a .415 batting average and nine doubles in the fall. As a catcher, she was intrigued by the position of lacrosse goalie.
“She reached out and said she thought she might want to try lacrosse, but she wanted to practice first,” Parkway West coach Emily Lovercheck said. “She said, ‘If I come out, I want to know what I’m doing because right now, I have no idea.’ ”
Two weeks before tryouts, Lovercheck handed Livak the required goalie equipment.
“It came pretty naturally for me,” Livak said. “As I was getting better at it, I thought, ‘I really like this.’ ”
And Lovercheck really liked it when she watched Livak perform for the first time at tryouts.
“She blew us away,” Lovercheck said.
Livak leads the area with 213 saves and ranks second in save percentage, denying 60 percent of the shots she has faced.
“Being in the catcher role, she can translate that to lacrosse, and she can see everything,” Lovercheck said. “She’s just very competitive and she’s not scared of getting hit with a hard shot because she’s used to contact.”
Livak also is not scared of high-pressure situations.
Parkway West is 6-1 in one-goal games, and Livak has excelled at stopping the toughest test for goalies — 8-meter free-position opportunities.
“A lot of it is just guessing which way they are going to go,” Livak said. “I have seen some girls look at the spot where they’re shooting or there’s a consistency of where everybody has been shooting previously in the game where they think my weak spot is.”
Senior Lauren Barron, who leads the Longhorns with 70 goals, has watched Livak deny plenty of her own free position attempts during practices.
“She doesn’t have any weak spots,” Barron said.
Barron and Leahy are two of 13 seniors on the Longhorns roster, but combined with Emma Breidecker and Olivia Zerega, the only ones who had varsity experience coming into the season due to the coronavirus pandemic eliminating all games last spring.
“I thought this season wasn’t going to go very well, but we have the chemistry, we work hard at practice and we don’t give up,” Leahy said.
And the “don’t give up” mentality of the Longhorns’ new goalie is an attribute Lovercheck admires.
“She’s really positive. Even if she gets 10 or 11 goals scored on her, she doesn’t get down on herself. She starts fresh every time,” Lovercheck said.
The freshman netminder Livak is the only Parkway West varsity player who is not a junior or senior, and Lovercheck has been impressed by the way the upperclassmen have embraced her.
“They really treat her like a little sister and have taken her under their wing,” Lovercheck said. “If they’re driving somewhere, they’ll say, ‘Who has Rachel?’ They make sure Rachel has a ride because she’s the only one who can’t drive.”
Livak has had her teammates’ backs as well, learning every aspect of the position that has placed her among the top goalies in the area and placed Parkway West one win away from its first trip to the state semifinals since a state runner-up finish in 2005.
“She has picked it up so quickly,” Leahy said. “She knows when to chase the ball and she knows when to stay in her crease.”
And once Livak has secured the ball in the wide netting of her goalie stick, the Longhorns know they are soon to be off and running.
“Her clears are so accurate and she passes it at the perfect time,” Barron said.
With Barron and Leahy leading the offense, the Longhorns are confident in their ability to score the first goal, and with Livak serving as the last line of defense, they are hopeful their next stop will be a trip to the final four.
“She single-handedly wins games for us,” Barron said. “We’re lucky to have her.”