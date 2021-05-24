Livak has been a most pleasant surprise in net for Parkway West

“I thought this season wasn’t going to go very well, but we have the chemistry, we work hard at practice and we don’t give up,” Leahy said.

And the “don’t give up” mentality of the Longhorns’ new goalie is an attribute Lovercheck admires.

“She’s really positive. Even if she gets 10 or 11 goals scored on her, she doesn’t get down on herself. She starts fresh every time,” Lovercheck said.

The freshman netminder Livak is the only Parkway West varsity player who is not a junior or senior, and Lovercheck has been impressed by the way the upperclassmen have embraced her.

“They really treat her like a little sister and have taken her under their wing,” Lovercheck said. “If they’re driving somewhere, they’ll say, ‘Who has Rachel?’ They make sure Rachel has a ride because she’s the only one who can’t drive.”

Livak has had her teammates’ backs as well, learning every aspect of the position that has placed her among the top goalies in the area and placed Parkway West one win away from its first trip to the state semifinals since a state runner-up finish in 2005.

“She has picked it up so quickly,” Leahy said. “She knows when to chase the ball and she knows when to stay in her crease.”