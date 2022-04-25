Lowry, Holm power Wentzville to nail-biting win over Francis Howell

WENTZVILLE — Sophomore Ella Lowry stepped to the center of the draw circle and took a deep breath, understanding the gravity of the moment.

Lowry and her Wentzville girls lacrosse teammates had just surrendered a goal on a defensive breakdown, and Francis Howell, which had trailed by four goals a few minutes earlier, had sliced the deficit to one.

“I went up to the girls, and said, ‘This is the most important draw of the season. We need to get this ball,”’ Lowry said.

Lowry flipped the ball skyward, retrieved it herself and ran out the final seconds as Wentzville escaped with a thrilling 12-11 victory over Francis Howell Monday at Heartland Park.

Wentzville (9-1), a team consisting of players from Holt, Timberland and Liberty, won its ninth game for the second successive season. With two games remaining, Wentzville has a chance to secure its best win total in team history, surpassing its 10-6 mark in 2006.

Trailing by an 11-7 score with 7 minutes remaining, Francis Howell (6-2) used its defense to spark a furious comeback. Senior goalie Kennedy Adams made the timeliest of her 11 saves by denying a free position attempt from Wentzville senior Mia Gibbs.

The Vikings’ offense then found its rhythm due to excellent spacing, timely cuts and precision passing.

Goals by junior Maggie Mudd, senior Kyra Blondin and sophomore Emma Vietor in rapid succession cut the Francis Howell deficit to 11-10 with 4 minutes 4 seconds to play.

“They did a good job of field awareness, cutting open and knowing where to be,” Francis Howell coach Lauren Ginn said. “They played until the end and I’m really proud of them.”

Vietor controlled the next draw, but a tough ground ball scoop in traffic by freshman Cami Turner turned possession over to Wentzville, a team that had been explosive in scoring goals in transition throughout the game.

This time, Wentzville utilized patience to work the ball for the perfect shot. Lowry circled from behind the net, used a shot fake and then tucked the ball under the crossbar to put her ahead 12-10.

“They came at us and it hit us hard, and we were starting to get down on ourselves. We needed something to boost us up and that (goal) really helped,” said Lowry who scored four goals.

The clutch goal brought out an emotional celebration in Lowry.

“I hit (a teammate’s) stick really hard, and she said, ‘Are we good Ella?’ Lowry said. “I was just really excited.”

In the final minute, a catching net save by senior goalie Mackenzie Blankley on a free position attempt by Vietor turned possession back over to Wentzville and took valuable seconds off the clock.

Blankley came up with four saves during the final six minutes to keep Wentzville from relinquishing the lead.

“It was a lot of pressure with it being that close, but I had the support of my team to help me through that,” Blankley said.

In the final minute, a defensive miscommunication by Wentzville allowed Francis Howell leading scorer Kyra Blondin to stand unguarded in front of the cage, and her sixth goal of the game closed the deficit to 12-11 with 20 seconds remaining.

Blondin, who took the draw for most of the game, did not take the final one. The lefty Mudd stood on the same side as Lowry and provided a different look for the game-deciding draw.

“They switched it up at the end, and (Mudd) has a really dominant left hand, so I was a little nervous trying to figure out what I was going to do,” Lowry said.

Sophomore Addison Holm, who scored six goals, used her speed to race past defenders in the midfield and stake Wentzville to a lead in the first half.

Holm’s scored three of her goals while in a full sprint, once switching to a left-handed shot while blazing across the crease, but when Wentzville had to back it out and slow it down, the tandem of Holm and Lowry was equally productive.

“I think it’s really important to be able to score in different ways. We can score in transition, we can score feeding or we can score around the crease,” Holm said. “If other teams watch our film and see that we can only score one way, then we’re stuck.”

Wentzville, whose only loss was a 15-14 setback to Parkway South on Friday, has now played two consecutive games decided by a single goal after having an average margin of victory of 11.8 goals per game coming into the contest.

“We’ve haven’t had many close games, but we were able to come together and pull through,” Lowry said.

