McDermott, Huelsmann propel Parkway South to signature win over St. Joseph's

FRONTENAC — Parkway South senior Caitlyn McDermott would excel as a school traffic guard.

With shouting and chaos in front of her, McDermott remains calm, surveys the scene and safely delivers the lacrosse ball toward its desired home.

“She’s the eyes,” senior Kayla Huelsmann said.

Huelsmann scored seven goals, McDermott dished out four assists and Parkway South continued its impressive start to the season Tuesday with a 16-9 victory over St. Joseph’s.

Parkway South (7-1), which achieved its first winning season since 2009 last year, earned the right to play a stronger schedule this season. The Patriots have relished the opportunity, already defeating St. Joseph’s and Villa Duchesne, the state runner-up teams from 2019 and 2021, respectively.

“I was a little disappointed in our schedule at first, so I looked at the top six teams and asked for games with them,” Parkway South coach Rita Hunt said. “We can’t get better if we don’t challenge ourselves.”

St. Joseph’s (2-5) certainly challenged the Patriots throughout a physical first half. The Angels trailed 6-4 in the final minute when St. Joseph’s senior Lucy Richardson broke into the clear for an uncontested breakaway.

But Parkway South junior goalie Natalie Avise made the best of her 14 saves, stepping toward the rushing Richardson and denying a certain goal. The save sent the Patriots into transition, where Huelsmann earned a free position shot and scored with five seconds remaining in the half.

The pivotal play proved to be a catalyst for the Patriots.

Led by Huelsmann, and seniors Mia Stahl and Kylie Pettus, Parkway South won six successive draws and consistently worked the offense through McDermott behind the net.

The tall, svelte senior looked into a zigzag of traffic, heard shouts from all directions and delivered the perfect passes at the perfect moment.

She connected with a cutting Stahl 43 seconds into the half, and then delivered a strike to Huelsmann two minutes later to help the Patriots take a 9-5 lead.

“I’m just behind the goal looking to feed my teammates,” said McDermott, who assisted on four of the Patriots first nine goals. “They get open, they catch the ball, even if it’s not the best pass, and they finish strong.”

The unselfishness of McDermott, who did not attempt a shot for the first 35 minutes of the game, became contagious.

Pettus fed Huelsmann and vice versa to widen the margin, and when McDermott deposited a pass from junior Devyn Dimowitz, the Patriots had scored six unanswered goals to open a 10-goal cushion.

“We’re really good at working the ball around the defense and working together to score,” said Huelsmann.

Huelsmann, who also scored seven goals against Parkway Central in the Patriots' first game, netted her 35th goal Tuesday, after scoring 25 all of last season.

“She was already a good player, and she’s become a great player,” Hunt said. “She has pushed her limits, and she gives everything she has at both practices and games.”

The final six minutes belonged to St. Joseph’s. Led by junior Hanna Jachna, the young Angels took control of the draw circle, won ground balls and began to work their own give-and-go’s.

Goals by junior Abby Gaines, freshman Janie Jackson and a pair from freshman Bella Elpers all occurred in a 3-minute, 24-second span, but the size of the deficit was too much to overcome.

“We had five minutes when we fell apart. We gave up six goals and dug a hole for ourselves, and then in three minutes look what we did,” St. Joseph’s coach Jen Bisch said. “We didn’t stop playing. With the growth that I’ve seen, and the way that we are coming together as a team, I think we’re going to jell right when we need to.”

And for Parkway South, which had a seven-game winning streak last season on the way to a 12-6 overall record, the jelling has already occurred, spearheaded by the unselfishness of McDermott, the improvement of Huelsmann and the leadership of senior captain Mia Stahl.

“We just want it so bad,” Stahl said. “We want to prove that lacrosse is a sport in the Midwest and that (Parkway) South is where it’s at.”