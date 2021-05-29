MICDS adjusts after early deficit to beat Villa Duchesne for sixth state lacrosse title in eight seasons

LADUE — Olivia Rickers cannot put her finger on why the MICDS girls lacrosse team has trailed on the scoreboard early in playoff games, but she knows the effect it has on her.
“When they started scoring, I was so mad,” said Rickers, a junior for the Rams.
Rickers turned ire into fire by scoring seven goals and helped the Rams control 17 consecutive draws as they defeated Villa Duchesne 11-6 to win the Missouri Scholastic Lacrosse Association girls lacrosse championship Saturday at John Burroughs.
MICDS (16-0) won its sixth championship in the past eight seasons and completed the first undefeated championship season since 2014, when that season’s MICDS team went 15-0.
With its prolific goal scorer Ellie Marshall being face-guarded tightly by MICDS junior Amber Petersen, Villa Duchesne opened the game by unveiling a balanced offensive attack.
Sophomore Kagan Mills took a feed from Izzy Cancila and scored 23 seconds into the game, and senior Charlotte Schoen scored two minutes later to give Villa Duchesne a 2-0 lead.
Villa Duchesne (16-2) won the first two draws, and for the third consecutive game, MICDS trailed early in a postseason game.
“I knew we needed to turn around draw controls, that was the main thing,” Rams senior Livie Warren said. “One we started winning the draw, we could calm down and really settle into our motion offense.”
And Rickers put that MICDS motion offense into hyper speed.
After Villa Duchesne goalie Emma Tucker stuffed her twice, including once on a breakaway attempt, Rickers took her spot at the top of the offensive formation and went to work.
Accepting passes from Warren, Rickers found creases to the right side and fired left, scoring three times in 6 minutes and 44 seconds to put MICDS ahead.
“We just know each other so well, and we know when the other one is going just by looking at each other,” Rickers said. “But once they got the lead, I thought, ‘I’m doing it,’ and I shot as hard as I could.”
Cancila, who scored four goals in a comeback semifinal victory Friday against Lafayette, found her own creases to put Villa Duchesne back on top. She sprinted right and scored while being knocked to the turf to tie the game, then after weaving with junior Garner Hostnik at the top of the formation, sprinted right to score again for a 4-3 Villa Duchesne lead.
MICDS senior Ella Durrill, who started the game on defense, was moved to the midfield and into the center of the draw circle. Her ability to send the ball skyward and retrieve it herself or direct it toward Warren and Rickers swayed possession time heavily in the favor of MICDS.
“We wanted to start (Durrill) on defense because Amber was faceguarding so we didn’t have that voice out there, but once we realized the draw wasn’t working quite like we wanted it to, we moved her there and it worked,” MICDS coach Kate Haffenreffer said.
With the direction of Durrill and the ground ball prowess of Rickers and Warren, MICDS won every draw for the remainder of the game.
“I just kept directing it right above my head and trying to get it (myself), but if I couldn’t get it, I would trust them to run and grab the ground balls,” Durrill said.
Rickers scored on a free position shot, Durrill cashed in a pass from senior Lauren Sugavanum and Rickers scored her fifth of the half on another strong drive to open a 6-4 halftime lead.
Then Rickers scored twice to open the second half, and Warren, who was shut down on several free position shots throughout the game, broke through with a goal and an assist to open a seven-goal lead.
Gigi Edwards and Marshall scored late for Villa Duchesne, providing outstanding bookends to the game for the Saints, but the middle was controlled by MICDS and its ability to obtain and maintain possession.
“We ended and started on fire,” Villa Duchesne coach Sydney Tomaso said. “But at times, we were just trying to overdo it, overrunning balls, overpassing balls, overplaying on defense and MICDS capitalized.”
The team motto for MICDS this season is “Never Done,” with the understanding that no matter the score or situation, there is always more to accomplish.