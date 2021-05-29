MICDS adjusts after early deficit to beat Villa Duchesne for sixth state title in eight seasons

And Rickers put that MICDS motion offense into hyper speed.

After Villa Duchesne goalie Emma Tucker stuffed her twice, including once on a breakaway attempt, Rickers took her spot at the top of the offensive formation and went to work.

Accepting passes from Warren, Rickers found creases to the right side and fired left, scoring three times in 6 minutes and 44 seconds to put MICDS ahead.

“We just know each other so well, and we know when the other one is going just by looking at each other,” Rickers said. “But once they got the lead, I thought, ‘I’m doing it,’ and I shot as hard as I could.”

Cancila, who scored four goals in a comeback semifinal victory Friday against Lafayette, found her own creases to put Villa Duchesne back on top. She sprinted right and scored while being knocked to the turf to tie the game, then after weaving with junior Garner Hostnik at the top of the formation, sprinted right to score again for a 4-3 Villa Duchesne lead.

MICDS senior Ella Durrill, who started the game on defense, was moved to the midfield and into the center of the draw circle. Her ability to send the ball skyward and retrieve it herself or direct it toward Warren and Rickers swayed possession time heavily in the favor of MICDS.