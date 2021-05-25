MICDS parlays ground ball success into quarterfinal round win over Ladue

LADUE — MICDS junior Anna Lochhead realized the gravity of the situation.
After seeing the MICDS lead shrink to two goals in the closing minutes and facing the area leader in draw control, Lochhead knew that obtaining possession of the ball at that moment was crucial.
“I was just head-forward, I’m getting this ball and we’re going to finish this game,” Lochhead said.
Lochhead emerged with the ball, part of a dominant performance by MICDS winning both draws and contested ground balls, and MICDS held on to defeat Ladue 10-8 in a Missouri Scholastic Lacrosse Association quarterfinal matchup at O’Hara Field on Tuesday.
MICDS (14-0), which advanced to its ninth consecutive state semifinal, will play Marquette (14-7) in one semifinal matchup on Thursday at a time and location to be announced. Villa Duchesne (15-1) will face Lafayette (9-7) at 4 p.m. Thursday at Creve Coeur Soccer Park in the other semifinal.
MICDS utilized film study and strategy to win 13 of the first 15 draws against the area leader in draw controls, Ladue senior Addie Bitting.
“Because (Bitting) is so good, we watched on film where she likes to put it and we put the girls around the circle who weren’t taking the draw in those positions and these girls are fast,” MICDS senior Ella Durrill said.
On the draw, Durrill helped in forcing the ball to certain locations and the speedy MICDS players around the circle outworked their opponents to the loose balls. The time of possession advantage was a major factor in earning MICDS a 9-4 lead with 12 minutes to play in the game.
“Getting every 50-50 ball has always been our mindset. Do not wait, give it your all every single time,” said junior Olivia Rickers, who led MICDS with four goals.
But momentum began to swing on a goal by Ladue senior Grace Hensley, who flung a shot over the left shoulder of MICDS sophomore goalie Kendall Curry. Hensley and Bitting won the next two draws for Ladue and after goals by seniors Yael Hahn and Maggie Lawton, Ladue had scored three times in 1 minute 32 seconds and sliced the deficit to 9-7.
“The girls haven’t quit all season, even when it’s been rough sometimes, so I knew they wouldn’t quit,” Ladue coach Tyler Smith said.
Rickers and Ladue senior Zoe Zucker exchanged goals to make the score 10-8 with 1:25 to play, but Lochhead’s ability to gobble up the contested ground ball on the ensuing draw preserved the win for MICDS.
Ladue (14-4), which scored more goals against MICDS on Tuesday than any opponent this season, could not have hoped for a better start to its quarterfinal matchup. After an MICDS turnover on the opening possession, Lawton cashed in with a left-handed shot that eluded Curry for a quick 1-0 lead.
Curry entered the game with an area-leading 3.67 goals against average, but in the early-going, it was Ladue sophomore goalie Maya Cote making the highlight-reel stops.
Cote denied MICDS junior Greta Wolfsberger on a bounced free position shot, then shut the door on senior Ella Durrill from point blank range.
Moments later, Lawton emerged from behind the cage and snuck another shot past Curry to push the Ladue lead to 2-0 just four minutes into the game.
“That definitely got us on our toes,” Durrill said. “It kind of helped us in a sense. It lit a fire under us and got us going.”
That fire did not lead to panic for MICDS, which has won five of the last seven MSLA titles. Rickers scored her first goal after a lengthy possession off a feed from senior Lauren Sugavanum, starting a run of five consecutive goals for MICDS.
After a tough ground ball scoop by senior Greta Wolfsberger, Durrill scored on a drive through the center of the Ladue defense and Livie Warren got a lucky bounce when the ball was knocked from her stick and landed in the net to give MICDS its first lead.
Durrill and Rickers added goals after lengthy possessions to stake MICDS to a 5-2 halftime cushion.
“We were just being really patient and waiting for the perfect time to go,” Rickers said.
MICDS continued to share the ball offensively in the second half as junior Alex Johnson scored on a feed from senior Livie Warren. She then returned the favor, assisting Warren's goal.
Lochhead scored to open a 9-4 lead for MICDS, but it was her crucial collection of a contested ground ball in the closing moments that put an end to the furious comeback attempt by Ladue.
“Those 50-50 balls are our fuel,” Rickers said.