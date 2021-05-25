MICDS parlays ground ball success into quarterfinal round win over Ladue

On the draw, Durrill helped in forcing the ball to certain locations and the speedy MICDS players around the circle outworked their opponents to the loose balls. The time of possession advantage was a major factor in earning MICDS a 9-4 lead with 12 minutes to play in the game.

“Getting every 50-50 ball has always been our mindset. Do not wait, give it your all every single time,” said junior Olivia Rickers, who led MICDS with four goals.

But momentum began to swing on a goal by Ladue senior Grace Hensley, who flung a shot over the left shoulder of MICDS sophomore goalie Kendall Curry. Hensley and Bitting won the next two draws for Ladue and after goals by seniors Yael Hahn and Maggie Lawton, Ladue had scored three times in 1 minute 32 seconds and sliced the deficit to 9-7.

“The girls haven’t quit all season, even when it’s been rough sometimes, so I knew they wouldn’t quit,” Ladue coach Tyler Smith said.

Rickers and Ladue senior Zoe Zucker exchanged goals to make the score 10-8 with 1:25 to play, but Lochhead’s ability to gobble up the contested ground ball on the ensuing draw preserved the win for MICDS.