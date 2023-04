Attacker tied for 10th in the area last season with team-leading 82 points on 62 goals and 20 assists, helping Falcons to a 12-6 record and fourth place finish in state tournament. Returning first team All-Metro pick also provided 50 draw controls, 28 ground balls and 18 caused turnovers. Signed East Stroudsburg, a Pennsylvania school that finished second in the 2022 NCAA Division II national tournament in St. Charles. Scored five goals in Summit's opener, has 92 in career.