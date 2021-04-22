Nerinx Hall puts together complete game in victory against Visitation

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Nerinx Hall senior Sarah Brinkmann and junior Maya Deeba have mastered the art of working in tandem, whether on offense or in the draw circle.
And that chemistry bubbled over Thursday.
Brinkmann and Deeba each scored four goals, and their ability to win draws and execute double teams in the midfield propelled Nerinx Hall to a 13-7 girls lacrosse victory over Visitation.
Nerinx Hall (6-4) won its third consecutive game and increased its winning streak against Visitation to 11 games.
Despite losing the first two faceoffs to Visitation faceoff specialist Emily LaMartina, Nerinx Hall built an early lead thanks to forced turnovers on defense and teamwork on offense.
Brinkmann weaved through the middle of the Vivettes defense to score 47 seconds into the game, then delivered a perfect pass to Deeba cutting to the goal 90 seconds later.
“We’ve been working a lot on playing as a team and seeing the open player on offense and I think we really did that,” Brinkmann said.
But LaMartina and the Vivettes stayed in control of the draw circle in the early going. Senior Vivian Dueker retrieved a skyward draw, turned and found Annie Dolan sprinting to the goal to trim the Nerinx Hall lead to 3-2 with nine minutes elapsed in the first half.
“We had momentum in waves,” said Visitation assistant coach Emelia Osburn, who stepped in for head coach Maddie Siener as she recovers from a concussion. “We would get the ball and things would go really well for three or four minutes, but lacrosse is such a fast-paced game and things turn so quickly.”
That U-turn happened when Brinkmann and Deeba changed their game plan on faceoffs. The pair helped Nerinx Hall go 6-for-8 on draws for the remainder of the half and helped the Markers take control of the game.
“We work really well together on draws,” Deeba said. “We have different styles, so we evaluate the (opponent), we figure out who is going to do what, where we want to place it and we go from there.”
And thanks to the excellent ground ball retrievals of Nerinx Hall junior Caroline Trout, the ball often found its place inside the Visitation net.
During one four-minute possession, Trout twice outdueled a Visitation opponent for a ground ball which eventually led to a Brinkmann goal off a free position shot. Three minutes later, Trout chased down a ball along the sideline, lunged to keep it in play, then carried it all the way to the front of the net to open a 5-2 lead for the Markers.
“I got that ground ball, ran around, tried to see if anyone was open, saw the lane and took it,” Trout said.
After Brinkmann and Deeba each scored their third goal, the Markers entered halftime with an 8-3 lead, but Visitation made the adjustments in the draw circle to start the second half.
The Vivettes secured the first six draws, but immediate and ferocious double-teams by Brinkmann, Deeba and the Nerinx Hall midfielders forced quick turnovers. The Markers scored the first four goals of the second half and took a commanding 12-3 lead.
“We’ve been working really hard on double teams right after they get the ball, and today that worked really well,” Deeba said.
Visitation (3-4) continued to battle throughout the second half and scored four of the next five goals, impressing Osburn with their grit.
“With three minutes left, they knew they weren’t going to be able to score enough to win the game, but they continued to play their hearts out,” Osburn said. “It’s a life skill to be able to keep trying when things aren’t going your way, and I feel like my team demonstrated that really well.”
And for Nerinx Hall, things are going quite well after a 9-8 overtime victory over Clayton on Wednesday and an exceptional performance in all facets in the win over Visitation on Thursday.
“(The overtime win) got us really pumped up for today’s game,” Brinkmann said. “We’ve definitely been building momentum and getting everything fine-tuned.”