Nerinx Hall puts together complete game in victory against Visitation

“We had momentum in waves,” said Visitation assistant coach Emelia Osburn, who stepped in for head coach Maddie Siener as she recovers from a concussion. “We would get the ball and things would go really well for three or four minutes, but lacrosse is such a fast-paced game and things turn so quickly.”

That U-turn happened when Brinkmann and Deeba changed their game plan on faceoffs. The pair helped Nerinx Hall go 6-for-8 on draws for the remainder of the half and helped the Markers take control of the game.

“We work really well together on draws,” Deeba said. “We have different styles, so we evaluate the (opponent), we figure out who is going to do what, where we want to place it and we go from there.”

And thanks to the excellent ground ball retrievals of Nerinx Hall junior Caroline Trout, the ball often found its place inside the Visitation net.

During one four-minute possession, Trout twice outdueled a Visitation opponent for a ground ball which eventually led to a Brinkmann goal off a free position shot. Three minutes later, Trout chased down a ball along the sideline, lunged to keep it in play, then carried it all the way to the front of the net to open a 5-2 lead for the Markers.