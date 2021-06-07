O'Fallon beats Plainfield in playoff opener for first victory

“It was nice that everybody was stepping up and taking shots,” Huller said. “Everybody has a spot on this team and they’re able to put goals on the board.”

The Panthers also kept goals off the board, led by the transition defense of senior Morgan Jung, interceptions by junior Alyssa Peterson and excellent clears to midfielders by senior Madison Northrop.

“I was impressed with everyone putting together everything that we have practiced,” O’Fallon coach Alex Prindable said.

O’Fallon built a 10-2 halftime lead, and after two quick goals by Huller to open the second half, she and Prouhet proudly watched from the sidelines as the clock ticked away before the Panthers could celebrate their first victory.

“It means a lot to have a win on the season and to see all our hard work pay off,” Huller said.

O’Fallon began its season in mid-April with losses to Nerinx Hall and Francis Howell Central who were playing their ninth and 11th games respectively. In early May, the Panthers were forced to quarantine for two weeks due to a coronavirus concern and have been trying to make up for lost time ever since.