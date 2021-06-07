O'Fallon beats Plainfield in playoff opener for first victory

O’Fallon senior captains Allie Huller and Alexa Prouhet rushed the field to savor the moment with their teammates when the buzzer sounded Monday.
The Panthers, who started their girls lacrosse season a month later than their Missouri counterparts and endured a two-week quarantine shortly thereafter, entered their playoff opener with a winless record.
They are winless no longer.
Huller scored five goals and Prouhet controlled the draw circle as O’Fallon put forth a dominating performance to defeat Plainfield 17-4 in an IHSA sectional preliminary round game at O’Fallon High School.
O’Fallon (1-6) advanced to play at New Lenox-Lincoln Way Central at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in a sectional quarterfinal.
Off the draw, Prouhet captured the first three ground balls herself, helping O’Fallon build an early lead. Tiyanna Crankfield wrapped around the net and scored 24 seconds into the game, Madison “Lucky” Luechfield showed her skill by placing a bounce shot under the crossbar and Kristina “Sharpie” Sharp made the lead permanent with a free position shot.
“I tried to win the draw myself, but if it wasn’t there, communication and teamwork were big things for us in winning the ground balls,” Prouhet said.
Prouhet scored on the retrieval of a saved shot by Plainfield goalie AJ Jameson, and Gabi Schram and Huller scored for a three-goal spurt in 53 seconds as O’Fallon continued to display its scoring depth. In all, nine different Panthers found the twine on Monday.
“It was nice that everybody was stepping up and taking shots,” Huller said. “Everybody has a spot on this team and they’re able to put goals on the board.”
The Panthers also kept goals off the board, led by the transition defense of senior Morgan Jung, interceptions by junior Alyssa Peterson and excellent clears to midfielders by senior Madison Northrop.
“I was impressed with everyone putting together everything that we have practiced,” O’Fallon coach Alex Prindable said.
O’Fallon built a 10-2 halftime lead, and after two quick goals by Huller to open the second half, she and Prouhet proudly watched from the sidelines as the clock ticked away before the Panthers could celebrate their first victory.
“It means a lot to have a win on the season and to see all our hard work pay off,” Huller said.
O’Fallon began its season in mid-April with losses to Nerinx Hall and Francis Howell Central who were playing their ninth and 11th games respectively. In early May, the Panthers were forced to quarantine for two weeks due to a coronavirus concern and have been trying to make up for lost time ever since.
“I know the (winless) record has been hard on the girls, and its hard to realize that you are not defined by a number,” Prindable said. “I’m so happy they got this win. They’ve been working so hard for this, and for it to finally pay off, they deserve it.”
BELLEVILLE WEST RUNS OUT OF STEAM
Belleville West faced its own turbulence throughout the season, most notably a rash of injuries to key players, including a season-ending knee-injury to junior captain Reese Bennett.
But a five-game winning streak late in the season earned the Maroons the No. 3 seed and a home game in a sectional quarterfinal matchup against Carl Sandburg High.
That absence of depth eventually reared its head on Monday, as Sandburg shuttled in fresh players and scored the last six goals to break open a competitive contest and defeat Belleville West 18-8 at Bob Goalby Field.
Carl Sandburg, located in Orland Park, advanced to play the winner of Lockport and Minooka on Wednesday in a sectional semifinal. Minooka plays at Lockport at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
Belleville West (6-7) struggled to win draws early and fell behind 4-0, causing anxiety to a team already feeling playoff jitters.
“They jumped out on us and we were a little rattled,” Belleville West coach Darien Jacobs said.
But the offensive punch of juniors Mackenzie Tavares and Mariella Pellmann allowed Belleville West to claw its way back into the game. Tavares wrapped around the net and scored, and Pellmann scooped up a ground ball off a draw and raced to the goal to slice the deficit to 10-7 with 17 minutes remaining.
“Our best offense was getting the ball off the draw and going straight to the cage because their defense didn’t have a chance to set up,” said Pellmann, who scored five of the Maroons goals.
Stopping Sandburg on the other end was the issue.
With cutters appearing from every direction, the Maroons’ defenders were stuck flat-footed, and the speedy Eagles attackers found their way into open space.
“They ran two cutters, and it was hard to pick up that second cutter. It made our defense reset and we didn’t have time to match their speed,” Pellmann said.
Pellmann scored on a free position shot to cut the deficit to 12-8, but the depth of Carl Sandburg took over in the final 10 minutes, scoring six unanswered goals.
“You can’t tell by the final score, but we put up a fight until the end,” Jacobs said. “I’m so proud of these girls to be able to come back from losing players (to injury) and have the season we did.”