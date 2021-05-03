Parkway South 'twizzles' past Belleville West to continue program-best win streak

MANCHESTER — While stuck in quarantine, Parkway South junior Mia Stahl began practicing a new lacrosse shot called the “twizzler” that she saw demonstrated on a video.
The concept involves turning her body away from the goal, moving her stick to an underhanded position and quickly flinging the ball across her body and into the net.
“That’s my secret little trick,” Stahl said. “A lot of goalies can’t guard it because they don’t know it’s coming.”
Stahl scored six goals, three by way of the twizzler, and sophomore Devyn Dimovitz added six more as Parkway South continued its hot streak by defeating Belleville West 18-2 in a girls lacrosse match Monday at Parkway South.
Parkway South (9-3) won its sixth game in a row — the longest winning streak for the Patriots since the inception of the program in 2001 — and is averaging 16.7 goals per game during that streak.
“They were very controlled and poised,” Patriots’ first-year coach Rita Hunt said. “They have been working very hard at working together and it shows on the field.”
The ability to work together was epitomized by junior Caitlyn McDermott, who found her spot behind the goal and fed perfect passes into the moving sticks of players cutting to the net. McDermott dished out seven assists as Parkway South recorded assists on 12 of its 18 goals.
“I love it behind (the net). I feel like I can see the whole field,” McDermott said. “I can throw in a fake pass and then get a direct line to their stick.”
And there were no dropped calls in the direct line between McDermott and the sticks of Stahl and Dimovitz, as they demonstrated pinpoint timing and accuracy in connecting seven times for goals.
“We can signal a look; we don’t have to talk,” Stahl said. “I can just nod my head because we’re always looking for each other.”
The nodding began less than two minutes into the game when Stahl received a pass, weaved between defenders and connected on the first of three twizzling goals in the first half.
But moments later, a scary situation occurred when Belleville West junior captain Reese Bennett, who Maroons coach Darien Jacobs calls the “backbone” of the team, suffered an apparent knee injury making a move towards the goal and had to be helped from the field.
“What happened is something that shook everyone up in the vicinity. You hate to see it,” Jacobs said. “Reese Bennett is the toughest player I ever coached and if anyone is going to pull through, it’s going to be her.”
Belleville West tried to play through the emotional pain. Junior Mackenzie Tavaras, who scored both goals for the Maroons, scored off a pass from sophomore Alora McClosky to tie the score at 1-1, but the rest of the half belonged to Parkway South.
After Stahl’s third twizzler made the score 4-1, Dimovitz scored three times in 58 seconds, twice cutting through the middle and receiving slick passes from McDermott.
McDermott then showed she was not simply a distributor, scoring to close the first half and twice early in the second half to open a 13-2 lead.
And the quickness to ground balls and the ability to cause turnovers all over the field earned extra possessions throughout the game for the Patriots, led by excellent play from Molly Beirmann and Brooke Oberkramer.
“We have overcome our biggest struggle (defensively), which was a lot of horizontal sticks and push, and they are doing a really good job of keeping their sticks up and holding their defensive positioning,” Hunt said.
Belleville West got a strong performance in net by junior goalie Brianna Dixon, who made seven second half saves, including un-twizzling two attempts by Stahl.
And in many ways, Belleville West (0-2) was thrilled to be playing at all.
The Maroons’ season-opener, scheduled for April 16 against Wentzville, was postponed because of a shortage of officials.
On a snowy April 20, Belleville West started to play Francis Howell, but the game was shut down with 7 minutes 20 seconds remaining in the first half and the Maroons leading 4-3 due to unplayable conditions.
“It was really cold and really slippery, but it was our first game and we were really motivated,” junior Natalie Reed said. “We were in the zone and we were really getting after it. It’s unfortunate it ended early because we could have had a complete win.”
The next scheduled game, an April 28 date with O’Fallon, was postponed due to a coronavirus concern on the O’Fallon team.
Belleville West finally played its first game April 30 resulting in a 12-9 loss to Wentzville, the team the Maroons originally were scheduled to play in their season-opener 14 days earlier.
“If I had to sum it in one word, it’s been chaos,” Jacobs said. “A lot of buildup, letdown, but it’s OK, we have a lot of season ahead of us.”
And the season ahead for Parkway South is setting up to be historic.
With their ninth win, the Patriots accumulated their most wins in a season since 2012 and guaranteed their first winning record since finishing 8-7 during the 2009 campaign.
The most wins Parkway South accumulated in any season was a 12-5 mark in 2008, and with three remaining regular season games and a postseason run in sight, it is a mark that is certainly within reach.
“One of the goals coming into the season was to be better than we were,” Dimovitz said. “Now, let’s see how far we can get.”