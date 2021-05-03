Parkway South 'twizzles' past Belleville West to continue program-best win streak

“I love it behind (the net). I feel like I can see the whole field,” McDermott said. “I can throw in a fake pass and then get a direct line to their stick.”

And there were no dropped calls in the direct line between McDermott and the sticks of Stahl and Dimovitz, as they demonstrated pinpoint timing and accuracy in connecting seven times for goals.

“We can signal a look; we don’t have to talk,” Stahl said. “I can just nod my head because we’re always looking for each other.”

The nodding began less than two minutes into the game when Stahl received a pass, weaved between defenders and connected on the first of three twizzling goals in the first half.

But moments later, a scary situation occurred when Belleville West junior captain Reese Bennett, who Maroons coach Darien Jacobs calls the “backbone” of the team, suffered an apparent knee injury making a move towards the goal and had to be helped from the field.

“What happened is something that shook everyone up in the vicinity. You hate to see it,” Jacobs said. “Reese Bennett is the toughest player I ever coached and if anyone is going to pull through, it’s going to be her.”