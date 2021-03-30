Practice makes near-perfect start for MICDS in victory against Villa Duchesne

“I think we were getting into our own heads, but once we picked up our energy, we had no problem scoring goals,” Sugavanem said.

The ability for the Rams to go through a 14-minute lull without scoring and not relinquish the lead was made possible by the outstanding goaltending of sophomore Kendall Curry, and the face-guarding defense of Amber Petersen, who drew the assignment of following prolific Villa Duchesne scorer Ellie Marshall.

Marshall, who led the area with 6.2 goals per game as a sophomore and already had scored 14 goals in her first two games this season, was held without a shot attempt in the first half and scored just one goal in the game.

“Our coaches told me to stay on (Marshall) and not let her get the ball,” Petersen said. “I was really focused and the whole team was hyping me up.”

And that hype carried the Rams into the second half as wave after wave of MICDS offensive pressure resulted in goals and free position shots. MICDS scored on seven free position shots, awarded when a defender enters the “shooting space” of the ball carrier.

“If you don’t get to take the first shot, they’re giving you a free one, so make sure that one goes in,” said Warren, who scored all four of her goals on free position shots.