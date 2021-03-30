Practice makes near-perfect start for MICDS in victory against Villa Duchesne

FRONTENAC — The MICDS girls lacrosse team usually kicks off its season by taking a road trip to face some of the top programs in the nation.
The Rams often return winless but toughened.
“We play these teams that annihilate us, which in my opinion is great,” MICDS coach Kate Haffenreffer said. “The girls see what really good lacrosse is and they have to figure it out.”
But without the ability to travel out of state this season because of COVID-19 restrictions, Haffenreffer replaced those difficult games with difficult practices — twice a day.
And MICDS showed just how much it learned from those double sessions in its season opener Tuesday.
Junior Lauren Sugavanam scored five goals and senior Livie Warren and junior Alex Johnson added four apiece, leading MICDS to an impressive 19-6 victory over Villa Duchesne at Condie Field.
MICDS (1-0), which has won five of the last seven Missouri Scholastic Lacrosse Association championships, defeated Villa Duchesne (2-1) for the 31st consecutive time dating back to 2000.
The Rams team chemistry was evident on the first possession when they patiently passed the ball around the perimeter and gave Sugavanem an open lane to deposit a goal 50 seconds into the contest.
Senior Ella Durrill and junior Olivia Rickers scored in the next three minutes, and the Rams led 3-0 before the crowd had time to exit the new Tkachuk Terrace and Gueck Pavilion and find its seats in the bleachers.
“We started the season with this idea of going 110 percent all the time and never stopping throughout the game,” Warren said.
But while maximum effort did not stop, the goals did.
Excellent defense led by Villa Duchesne freshman Karie Adamitis and senior Bella Sansone kept MICDS off the scoreboard for the next 14 minutes and the Saints came roaring back to tie the game at 3.
Sophomore Gigi Edwards delivered perfect passes from behind the net to cutting seniors Charlotte Schoen and Izzy Cancila 41 seconds apart, and Adamitis emerged from behind the net to score on a bounced shot to tie the game with 8 minutes 56 seconds remaining in the half.
“We just regrouped and started playing more aggressive,” Villa Duchesne coach Sydney Tomaso said of the comeback. “But unfortunately, there was a lapse, and in that lapse, we couldn’t get our footing again.”
After Johnson scored on a free position shot, MICDS secured the ensuing draw and Sugavanem scored 10 seconds later, part of a five-goal explosion in five minutes for a Rams 8-3 lead.
“I think we were getting into our own heads, but once we picked up our energy, we had no problem scoring goals,” Sugavanem said.
The ability for the Rams to go through a 14-minute lull without scoring and not relinquish the lead was made possible by the outstanding goaltending of sophomore Kendall Curry, and the face-guarding defense of Amber Petersen, who drew the assignment of following prolific Villa Duchesne scorer Ellie Marshall.
Marshall, who led the area with 6.2 goals per game as a sophomore and already had scored 14 goals in her first two games this season, was held without a shot attempt in the first half and scored just one goal in the game.
“Our coaches told me to stay on (Marshall) and not let her get the ball,” Petersen said. “I was really focused and the whole team was hyping me up.”
And that hype carried the Rams into the second half as wave after wave of MICDS offensive pressure resulted in goals and free position shots. MICDS scored on seven free position shots, awarded when a defender enters the “shooting space” of the ball carrier.
“If you don’t get to take the first shot, they’re giving you a free one, so make sure that one goes in,” said Warren, who scored all four of her goals on free position shots.
MICDS had seven different goal scorers in a complete performance, showing that, this season, staying home to practice may have been just as valuable as traveling across state lines.
“We had the two-a-days, and I thought they would moan and groan, but the girls liked it,” Haffenreffer said. “With a whole new group, we had more time to get to know one another, and that was important.”