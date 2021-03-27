St. Dominic offense cranks up to claim tournament crown

“We started as freshmen together, so we’re very lucky to be together this whole time,” Repp said. “I’m always looking for (Lydia) when I need to get it down the field.”

Excellent goalkeeping by St. Dominic senior Madeline Nance, who made three tough saves and picked off a centering pass when it passed over her goal, and defensive zone interceptions by juniors Lillie Jobe and Emma Kinder allowed St. Dominic to stretch the lead to 6-1, forcing a timeout by Francis Howell Central.

“We have been really proud of the way they made adjustments between games and in game,” St. Dominic coach Shannon Newton said. “Our communication on both ends of the field was great.”

Francis Howell Central (2-3), which won its first two games of the round robin, including a 6-5 double-overtime thriller against Notre Dame, came out of its timeout with a newfound spark. Chloe Schwab and Nikki Crangle scored in the final five minutes to cut the Spartans’ deficit to 6-3 at halftime.

But Cornett and Repp each scored twice in the first 10 minutes after intermission, part of a 10-goal, second half explosion by the Crusaders to put the game out of reach.