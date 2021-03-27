St. Dominic offense cranks up to claim tournament crown

COTTLEVILLE — St. Dominic senior attackers Lydia Cornett and Maisie Repp were unsure how long it would take to reignite their offensive chemistry after losing the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
They may be in need of a fire extinguisher after Saturday.
Cornett and Repp combined for 10 goals in St. Dominic’s 16-5 victory over Francis Howell Central to capture the championship of the Howell Central Round Robin Tournament.
The win provided the exclamation point to a six-hour period where the Crusaders went 3-0 and tallied 39 goals in wins over Incarnate Word, Notre Dame and Francis Howell Central.
“I’m really amazed by how our team came together after not being together for more than a year,” Cornett said. “These first few games have really set the perspective for our season.”
Cornett quickly set the tone for St. Dominic (4-0), executing a spin move to shed her defender and depositing a shot under the crossbar less than three minutes into the contest.
After Avery Ott tied it for the Spartans, Cornett and Repp began a give-and-go bonanza. From behind the net, Cornett found Repp cutting through the crease for a goal, and Repp returned the favor 41 seconds later, hitting Cornett in stride for an underhand shot that made it 3-1.
“We started as freshmen together, so we’re very lucky to be together this whole time,” Repp said. “I’m always looking for (Lydia) when I need to get it down the field.”
Excellent goalkeeping by St. Dominic senior Madeline Nance, who made three tough saves and picked off a centering pass when it passed over her goal, and defensive zone interceptions by juniors Lillie Jobe and Emma Kinder allowed St. Dominic to stretch the lead to 6-1, forcing a timeout by Francis Howell Central.
“We have been really proud of the way they made adjustments between games and in game,” St. Dominic coach Shannon Newton said. “Our communication on both ends of the field was great.”
Francis Howell Central (2-3), which won its first two games of the round robin, including a 6-5 double-overtime thriller against Notre Dame, came out of its timeout with a newfound spark. Chloe Schwab and Nikki Crangle scored in the final five minutes to cut the Spartans’ deficit to 6-3 at halftime.
But Cornett and Repp each scored twice in the first 10 minutes after intermission, part of a 10-goal, second half explosion by the Crusaders to put the game out of reach.
“They took charge,” Newton said about Cornett and Repp. “They’re good at slowing down when we need to slow down and going when they need to go.”
Herculean effort gives Regan first win as IWA coach
Emilee Hercules was not interested in seeing overtime.
Hercules powered to the front of the crease, received a pass from senior Hailey Meyer and fired home the game-winner with 58 seconds remaining to give Incarnate Word an 8-7 victory over Notre Dame in the third-place game.
“The original play didn’t go through, so I figured we had to get something done. I saw the opportunity, so I took it,” Hercules said.
Hercules recalled watching the opening game of the tournament between Notre Dame and Francis Howell Central settled in double overtime, and in the waning seconds of her third game on a hot day, she made a pact with her teammates.
“That was our rule, we said no double overtime. We’re not letting that happen today,” Hercules said.
Incarnate Word (1-2) trailed 6-2 before Hercules displayed her last-minute scoring touch with an under-the-crossbar shot five seconds before halftime. Senior Tess Hoffman added two second half goals and Hercules and senior Emily Aalbers scored on free position shots to tie the score at 7 before Hercules’ dramatic finish.
The goal provided the first career win for new Incarnate Word coach Neely Regan.
“We realized we’re a second half team that can chip away at a lead and come back,” Regan said. “It’s been really great to see these girls develop over the past three weeks, overcome adversity and get that win today.”
And even after a winless day, which included two heart-breaking, one-goal losses, Notre Dame senior captain Rachel Schultes echoed the sentiment of many on Saturday.
“That year off was hard. Getting back on the field today was awesome,” Schultes said.