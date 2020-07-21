Summit rekindles championship magic at St. Louis Lax summer league

It wasn’t quite the Miracle on Ice, but it wasn’t far from it.
Ever since the Missouri Scholastic Lacrosse Association combined public and private schools into its girls postseason tournament in 2001, a private school won the state championship every season.
Until the spring of 2019.
The Summit girls lacrosse team, coming off a 9-12 overall record and returning only six seniors from the season before, made a historic run to the championship, losing only one time. With a 10-6 victory over St. Joseph’s in the title match, Summit earned its first girls lacrosse state championship in school history and the first girls lacrosse title for a public school since the postseason merger.
“We made history. It was exciting to see what was going to happen next with the program,” said Caroline Jundt, a soon-to-be senior who was a sophomore on the state title team.
The Falcons were set to return 10 seniors the following season, including three of their top four scorers. They were primed for a more difficult regular-season schedule and the challenge of being a preseason favorite to repeat as champions.
Following the cancellation of spring sports due to the coronavirus pandemic, that opportunity never happened.
“I feel like we would have come back just as strong as we did the year before,” said Caroline Hager, who scored 35 goals as a junior. “We would have been playing harder teams and it would have tested us, but we were all excited for that.”
But instead of saying farewell to their Summit lacrosse careers, Hager and three other graduates, Ronnie Skorcz, Lauren Metzler and Ashley Manalang, reunited to play for the Falcons in the 20th annual St. Louis Lax summer league at Lou Fusz Soccer Park.
The league completed games on July 6 and 13 and allowed 2020 graduates to play in the girls division.
“It’s satisfying to know that the last lacrosse game I played in my high school career was a state-winning lacrosse game,” Hager said. “This summer league for me is just one last chance to play with my teammates again and do what I love.”
For Skorcz, who scored 33 goals and led the team in draw controls, winning a state championship as a junior made the loss of her senior season easier to digest.
“I’m content. We did everything we could last year and technically, I guess we’re reigning champions — two-time by default,” Skorcz joked.
Skorcz will be continuing her playing career at Maryville University and wanted another opportunity to play with her Summit teammates.
“Words can’t describe the vibes that we have together. This is just one last time to get the gang back together and enjoy the people who I got to do an amazing thing with last spring,” Skorcz said.
Against Ursuline’s summer league team last Monday, Summit looked as dominant as it did last spring. Hager, Skorcz and Metzler each scored first-half goals and Manalang anchored an unyielding defense as Summit took an early 5-0 lead.
Jundt, who scored six goals as a sophomore, has quickly emerged as a senior leader for the Falcons. She sees the summer league as more than just a chance to reunite with friends. For her, it is one last chance to gather knowledge for a new leadership role.
“(Summer league) provides a couple last moments with the seniors giving advice, grooming us to help lead a team next year. It’s a big jump but I’m excited for it,” Jundt said.
Hager is not convinced that the seniors’ sage advice is necessary.
“Our incoming players are pretty good, so we’re not worried about the team after we’re gone,” Hager said. “They know what they’re doing.”
To start the second half, as if a symbolic handoff was in progress, Jundt and rising senior Ruth Vogel scored goals in succession as Summit cruised to a summer league victory.
For now, the Falcons will have to wait to continue their magical winning ways until the spring season rolls around in 2021. The St. Louis Lax summer league was scheduled to meet every Monday in July but has canceled the remainder of the summer season due to a recommendation from the St. Louis Sports Medicine COVID-19 task force, which called for a return to Phase 1 protocols.
“Now that we have a banner on the wall, I think it’s important to continue the legacy and we have a great opportunity to do that,” Vogel said.
And the banner on the wall and the title of “state champion” is something that will stay with this group of Summit players forever.
“Every high school athlete strives for that. I’ll always remember, ‘I am a state champion. We did that,’ and that’s an awesome accolade to have,” Skorcz said.
