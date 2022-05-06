Taylor scores OT winner to propel Lindbergh to wild victory over Zumwalt United

SAPPINGTON — Alexis Taylor and her Lindbergh girls lacrosse teammates expected a wave of emotions on senior night.

But none could have foreseen the tears of sadness and joy that occurred within a five-minute span Friday.

Taylor scored the game-winning goal on a free position shot in overtime shortly after the Flyers believed they had lost the game in regulation, and Lindbergh continued its magical season with a 16-15 victory over Zumwalt United at Lindbergh High.

The scoreboard incorrectly displayed Zumwalt United was ahead by a goal when the final buzzer sounded, and while the players lined up, slapped sticks and the Lindbergh seniors wept, at least two sources verified the score actually was tied at 15.

The officials called both teams back out to play a sudden-death overtime period.

“It’s senior night so there’s a lot of emotion, and after it ended, I told them they played incredible and to shake hands,” Lindbergh coach Jackie Stevens said. “But when we heard on the radio that we were actually tied, I told them it’s time to leave everything out on the field.”

Zumwalt United had to play overtime without senior Cameron Flynn, who scored nine goals during the game, and received a second yellow card in the final minute of regulation.

Zumwalt began overtime by winning the draw, a feat it accomplished often during the game. Sophomore Matye Riley, who scored the other six goals, dodged a defender and cruised in front of the net, but was denied by a brilliant save by Lindbergh junior goalie Amelia Alonzo.

Alonzo pumped her arms and let out a yelp of joy after the ricochet was cleared by her defense.

“I put all the effort I had into that save. The team needed me and I gave it my all. I was really proud of myself,” said Alonzo, who is in her first season as a goalie.

Lindbergh (13-1) transitioned the ball down the field, and the ball found Taylor, who drove to the net and was awarded a free position shot. Taylor stepped to the 8-meter spot with a chance to win the game the Flyers had seemingly lost minutes earlier.

“It was all on me at that point and it was nerve-wracking, but I tried to block everything out and pretend it was any other game,” Taylor said. “Thinking that we lost the first time around gave me the confidence to want to make the shot even more, so I just ripped it in there.”

Zumwalt United (6-1), which is in its first season of varsity play, took control in the first half through its excellence around the draw circle. Flynn, Riley and freshman Abigail Hirsch won 10 of the first 13 draws, and, after an interception and score by Riley, Zumwalt gained an 8-5 advantage.

“We probably had 75% draw control. When you win that many draws, you better win the game,” Zumwalt United coach Bob Panke said.

The one-on-one skills of Flynn and Riley were producing goals for Zumwalt. The pristine passing of Lindbergh brought the Flyers back.

Junior Grace Colombo scored her third goal of the half off a perfect feed from senior Dorothy Fife, and Taylor netted two goals off passes from junior Jamieson Plager and senior Gwen Francis as team chemistry brought Lindbergh to within a 9-8 deficit at the half.

“No one is selfish, we love to share the ball and we trust each other,” Taylor said.

Two more assisted goals and a Colombo ground ball scoop and score gave Lindbergh an 11-10 lead, its first in over 15 minutes of game time.

But Flynn was just getting started. The Colorado-Mesa commit scored twice in 10 seconds as the teams exchanged haymakers, and no team led by more than one goal for the final 23 minutes of regulation.

“It was spectacular. If you want to see a girls lacrosse game, this was the one to see,” Panke said.

Lindbergh answered every Zumwalt goal during the final 15 minutes. Junior Sara Polovina tied it at 12; junior Calista Crocker tied it at 13; Fife tied it at 14; and Polovina went coast-to-coast with 1 minute and 54 seconds remaining to tie it at 15.

“The only thing I have is speed, so I had to use it,” Polovina said of her game-tying goal.

Despite Polovina’s equalizer, the scoreboard showed Zumwalt United with a one-goal lead and as the clock ran out, Zumwalt celebrated the win. But the error was corrected, overtime was played and Lindbergh emerged with a senior night victory full of fluctuating, turbulent emotions.

“I’m still jittery,” Polovina said long after the senior night ceremony ended.

Stevens started the Lindbergh girls lacrosse program in 2018. The team went 0-14 in 2019, lost the next season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and went 2-9 in 2021.

The remarkable turnaround continued Friday as Lindbergh won its 13th game of the season. The Flyers only setback is a loss to Belleville West, who has a 15-1 overall record.

“This is unreal. Last year, I wouldn’t even tell people we had a game. Now I say to everyone, ‘Did you hear about Lindbergh lacrosse? We’re 13-1,’” Polovina said.