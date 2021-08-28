Tournament-winning goal caps return from injury for Lafayette's McClellan

In that game, Lafayette outshot Cor Jesu but could not find the back of the cage. The championship game against Summit on Saturday looked strikingly similar.

Led by Williams, the Lancers continuously entered dangerous scoring areas only to find the leg pads of Summit senior goalie Lucy Lajuness, who made 16 saves.

The Lancers scored on their first two corners in a 3-2 semifinal victory against Marquette earlier in the day but were 0 for 5 on corner opportunities in the first half of the title game, due to the lightning quick reflexes of Lajuness and excellent defensive plays from junior Addie Naum and senior Riley Vancardo.

“My sense in the first half was that we weren’t trusting what we do in practice enough — our stick skills, our elimination moves,” Lafayette interim coach Mark McAllister said. “But Summit is always a fantastic defensive team. You’re always going to have to work to find (offense) against Summit because they play so hard.”

Summit (2-1) withstood the early Lafayette blitz and late in the first half earned its first corner. Soon after, junior Kaitlyn Shea sent a pass from the edge of the circle that eluded several defenders and found the stick of senior Rylie Morris, who deposited the ball into the back of the cage to give the Falcons a 1-0 halftime lead.