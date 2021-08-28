Tournament-winning goal caps return from injury for Lafayette's McClellan

WILDWOOD — During the 12 months she spent rehabbing her surgically repaired left knee, Lafayette senior Ana McClellan dreamed about a return to the playing field.
It was better than she imagined.
McClellan pounced on a centering pass from sophomore Olivia Williams and scored the game-winning goal late in the second half Saturday to propel Lafayette to a 2-1 comeback victory over Summit to capture the Lafayette Field Hockey Tournament championship.
McClellan, who also plays basketball and soccer, tore her ACL at a club basketball practice just days before her junior year began and did not play a single minute of any sport last season.
On Saturday, after falling and opening a scar that caused her knee to bleed earlier in the game, she made no mistake when she found the ball on her stick in a prime scoring area with a chance to give Lafayette the lead.
“All game I was struggling with getting (the ball) ahead of me, pushing through and taking my space,” McClellan said. “I had a wide-open lane, and I thought, ‘This is it. I have to take this.’ I powered through and got it in there.”
Last season, McClellan remained a presence on the team and attended practices and games when possible. She watched from the sidelines as Lafayette lost a heartbreaking 1-0 decision to Cor Jesu in the quarterfinal round of the Midwest Tournament.
In that game, Lafayette outshot Cor Jesu but could not find the back of the cage. The championship game against Summit on Saturday looked strikingly similar.
Led by Williams, the Lancers continuously entered dangerous scoring areas only to find the leg pads of Summit senior goalie Lucy Lajuness, who made 16 saves.
The Lancers scored on their first two corners in a 3-2 semifinal victory against Marquette earlier in the day but were 0 for 5 on corner opportunities in the first half of the title game, due to the lightning quick reflexes of Lajuness and excellent defensive plays from junior Addie Naum and senior Riley Vancardo.
“My sense in the first half was that we weren’t trusting what we do in practice enough — our stick skills, our elimination moves,” Lafayette interim coach Mark McAllister said. “But Summit is always a fantastic defensive team. You’re always going to have to work to find (offense) against Summit because they play so hard.”
Summit (2-1) withstood the early Lafayette blitz and late in the first half earned its first corner. Soon after, junior Kaitlyn Shea sent a pass from the edge of the circle that eluded several defenders and found the stick of senior Rylie Morris, who deposited the ball into the back of the cage to give the Falcons a 1-0 halftime lead.
“Everybody came off the field really frustrated, but we talked about it and realized we had to capitalize on those corners and finish our chances and that was our plan for the second half,” junior Lene Rossouw said.
Led by Rossouw and McClellan, the plan worked to perfection. McClellan stickhandled around a defender, cruised down the right side and sent a pass into the middle to Rossouw, who placed a sneaky backhand over the right pad of Lajuness to tie the score with 15 minutes 42 seconds remaining.
Less than five minutes later, Williams cruised down the right side and sent a pass across the formation that McClellan deposited for the game-winner.
“At halftime, we talked about getting down the field and sending the ball to the middle for the two tippers to get it,” Williams said. “It was messy, but we got it in the goal.”
And the defense, led by stellar play by seniors Ansley Hails and Anya Shawke, closed off the midfield and kept Summit from recording a quality scoring chance in the final minutes.
“Our girls showed that they deserved to be in that championship game by playing really well to get there,” Summit coach Andrew Neil said. “We ran into a really good Lafayette team that might have a little more depth than we do, which showed later in the game when we struggled to keep up with them.”
Lafayette (3-0) also trailed its semifinal game to Marquette before coming back to win 3-2, preserving the win on a defensive save from junior defender Kara Niewoehner with 15 seconds remaining.
The two dramatic wins in the early season could be an important lesson for the postseason as Lafayette hopes to advance to the Midwest Tournament semifinals after four consecutive quarterfinal exits.
“They found a way to pull it off. They didn’t hang their heads or get frustrated with how they were playing and were able to grit it out on a hot, humid day,” McAllister said. “I couldn’t be prouder of them.”
And for McClellan, who assisted on the game-winning goal in the semifinal before scoring the deciding goal in the championship, the regret of a lost athletic year is long in the past.
“It’s like (the injury) never even happened right now,” McClellan said. “It feels great.”