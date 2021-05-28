Villa Duchesne reaches first girls lacrosse state final by topping Lafayette

The defense took over from there. With excellent communication and by shutting off passing lanes, the Saints caused turnovers and stopped possessions before the ball could get to Tucker at the net.

“We’ve been talking about communication, and this game, we were really loud,” Cancila said. “We wanted to build a wall and protect Emma at all costs because she gets hit all the time.”

Cancila took over offensively, also. She scored three goals in the second half — two on free position opportunities — and Tucker made two more excellent saves on Hails and Natalie Tomljenovic to thwart all hopes of a Lafayette comeback.

Tucker, who saved seven out of 10 shots she faced against Parkway West in the quarterfinal round, has played her best lacrosse when it has mattered most.

“Our communication was really good, and we worked as a team,” Tucker said. “When I would clear the ball, we were passing it up the field instead of running it. We were all together and it was really fun to watch.”

For Tomaso, who played her high school lacrosse for Villa Duchesne, the advancement to the program’s first state final moved her to tears.