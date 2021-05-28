Villa Duchesne reaches first girls lacrosse state final by topping Lafayette

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Villa Duchesne hangs it hat on scoring goals in bunches.
But after scoring just twice Friday afternoon in the first 22 minutes of their girls lacrosse state semifinal against Lafayette, the Saints had to search elsewhere to place their hat.
Senior goalie Emma Tucker wore it with pride.
Tucker made seven first half saves and Izzy Cancila scored four goals as Villa Duchesne advanced to the first championship game in program history with a 12-5 victory over Lafayette in a Missouri Scholastic Lacrosse Association semifinal at Creve Coeur Soccer Park.
Villa Duchesne (16-1) will face MICDS (16-0) at 11 a.m. Saturday at John Burroughs for the MSLA championship. Lafayette (9-8) and Marquette (14-8) play at 9 a.m. in the third-place game.
Villa Duchesne, which has won 14 consecutive games, suffered its only blemish of the season March 30 in a 19-6 loss to MICDS.
It was the fourth consecutive semifinal appearance for Lafayette, which came prepared with a matchup zone defense that befuddled Villa Duchesne for most of the first half.
“They were playing a different defense than the last time we played them, and kudos to them, it was a great defense,” Villa Duchesne coach Sydney Tomaso said.
Villa defeated Lafayette 18-7 on April 29, but after a free position goal by freshman Olivia Williams gave the Lancers a 3-2 lead in the first half, the Saints relied on Tucker to keep the game from getting away from them.
Tucker made consecutive stellar saves on senior Mia Simpson and junior Ansley Hails, then made an excellent clear to spring Villa into transition.
“I just like to stay big and get up close to the (shooters),” Tucker said. “It was so intense and so easy to stay into the game.”
After Tucker’s save and clear, the Saints advanced the ball to Ellie Marshall, who scored on the rush to tie the game 3-3 and started Villa on a streak of seven consecutive goals.
“We know how to play when we’re down or when we’re tied,” Marshall said. “We don’t get upset, we get more pumped up, and once we get one goal, we all get hyped.”
Sophomore Gigi Edwards won the ensuing draw, made a stutter step and scored 26 seconds later.
“On the draw, Izzy (Cancila) and I were saying that we needed this one,” Edwards said. “When one person scores, we build off each other’s energy.”
Marshall converted a free position shot, her 93rd goal of the season, and Tucker made two more outstanding stops of Lancers junior Emma Simmons and senior Sophia Scheller to send the Saints into halftime with a 5-3 lead.
The defense took over from there. With excellent communication and by shutting off passing lanes, the Saints caused turnovers and stopped possessions before the ball could get to Tucker at the net.
“We’ve been talking about communication, and this game, we were really loud,” Cancila said. “We wanted to build a wall and protect Emma at all costs because she gets hit all the time.”
Cancila took over offensively, also. She scored three goals in the second half — two on free position opportunities — and Tucker made two more excellent saves on Hails and Natalie Tomljenovic to thwart all hopes of a Lafayette comeback.
Tucker, who saved seven out of 10 shots she faced against Parkway West in the quarterfinal round, has played her best lacrosse when it has mattered most.
“Our communication was really good, and we worked as a team,” Tucker said. “When I would clear the ball, we were passing it up the field instead of running it. We were all together and it was really fun to watch.”
For Tomaso, who played her high school lacrosse for Villa Duchesne, the advancement to the program’s first state final moved her to tears.
“They put in the hard work, they made the adjustments and they deserve it,” Tomaso said. “I’m so happy for them.”