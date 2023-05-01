AFFTON — For the Wentzville girls lacrosse squad, every game is their championship. That’s because, as a club team, they are not eligible to compete in the Missouri Scholastic Lacrosse Association postseason.

“Lacrosse is technically an emerging sport and until we get to 50 schools to make it a sanctioned sport, we’re in a tough spot,’’ said Wentzville coach Kelley Lowry, whose varsity squad includes players from all four Wentzville schools, Holt, Timberland, Liberty and North Point. “At this point, we’re grateful for the opportunity to compete in the league through the regular season. Knowing that we’re not going to play in the state tournament to finish the season, our girls have accepted the fact that this is their chance to prove themselves; for us, every game is our championship.”

The Indians blew by host Cor Jesu Academy 15-7 on Monday afternoon, improving their season record to 8-0. The Chargers are 7-4.

“We play with and against some of their girls in the club season so we came in with an idea of that to expect,’’ Wentzville junior attacker Addison Holm said after Monday’s victory. “As a team, we try to come into every game with a level-headed approach. We know that if we play hard and play together, we can be successful.

“Knowing that we won’t be competing for state is tough, but it’s out of our hands. For us, every game’s a chance to prove ourselves. By playing together and by beating other top teams, every night and every game is important for us.”

Wentzville jumped to a quick 2-0 lead, getting an early goal and assist from Holm, who entered Monday’s action with 30 goals and 8 assists. The second Indian goal was scored by junior Emma Lowry, the coach’s daughter.

But Cor Jesu rallied quickly to even the score at 2-2 on goals by freshman Cate Figge and sophomore Abby Finnigan.

But Wentzville took control from there, scoring the game’s next six goals. The Indians held a 9-3 halftime advantage.

In that stretch, the visitors got goals from Leah Wilmsmeyer, Holm, Ryann Bunner, Reese Crowell, Holm, Wilmsmeyer and Holm.

Figge scored late in the first half for the Chargers.

“We didn’t do a great job on defense, but a lot of that was due to Wentzville’s play against us,’’ Cor Jesu coach Andrew Shipp. “Hats off to Wentzville — it’s really unfortunate they can’t play at state — and especially to Addison and Ella. They were all over the field and definitely came to play today.”

The Chargers started strong in the second half, cutting into the Indian lead with early goals from Finnigan and Anna Loeffelman. But Wentzville answered with a five-goal spurt to recapture control of the match.

After halftime, Wentzville got three goals from Lowry, two from Holm and another from Bunner. Cor Jesu’s Makenzie VanBree had the game’s final goal for the 15-7 final.

“This is a really good team,” said Wentzville coach Lowry, who noted that she’s been coaching this group since they were seventh-graders. “We’re playing fast and really working the transition game well right now. And our defense has been solid all year, too. To me, the key is our communication and our trust in one another. These girls can take risks because they know their teammates will be there to back them up.

“Today was another outstanding all-around effort for our team.”

Holm scored seven times on just 11 shots Monday.

“I like to score, but I also like getting assists,’’ she said. “We’re a team that gets along well together and that plays a strong team game. A real key today, I thought, was our faceoffs; our main draw takers, Ella Lowry and Ryann Brunner, really set a tone for us in the game.”

Wentzville 15, Cor Jesu 7