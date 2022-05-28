Wolfsberger finds redemption, helps MICDS defeat Eureka for seventh title in nine seasons

LADUE — Greta Wolfsberger experienced the full spectrum of emotions in a span of eight minutes on Saturday.

The MICDS senior jumped in jubilation after scoring what appeared to be the go-ahead goal midway through the second half of the Missouri Scholastic Lacrosse Association championship game against Eureka.

But after a request by the Eureka coaching staff to inspect her stick, the officials deemed that the pocket was too deep and the goal was taken off the board.

“I was really shocked. It was good at the (pregame) stick check,” Wolfsberger said. “I just knew we had to get that goal back as a team.”

With the same score and a different stick, Wolfsberger scored the game-winning goal eight minutes later to propel MICDS to a 7-2 victory over Eureka at O’Hara Field.

MICDS (15-5) repeated as girls lacrosse champion and has won seven of the last nine state titles.

Like Wolfsberger, the Rams sought their own form of redemption after a 7-6 loss to Eureka on April 21 placed the Rams as the No. 2 seed and forced them wear their red, away uniforms at home for the championship game.

And like in the earlier meeting, the teams embarked on a defensive struggle from the outset.

Eureka junior Kaylee Gross applied a face guarding defense against MICDS senior standout Olivia Rickers and senior Ali Phillips served as a rover on the backline, disrupting cutters and applying double-teams as the Wildcats shut down the high-powered Rams’ attack.

“Our defense caused a lot of chaos out there. It’s probably some of the biggest heart I’ve ever seen them play with,” Eureka coach Melissa Menchella said.

Two goals by sophomore Bailey Boulay staked the Wildcats to a 2-1 halftime lead, but in the second half, the MICDS offense found an answer to the Eureka defensive puzzle.

Short passes originating from behind the net caused Eureka defenders to be caught in a position that violated shooting space as the Rams earned four free position shots in the opening seven minutes.

“We have some freshman and sophomores who have never been in a state championship game before and they felt like we had to score, score, score,” MICDS coach Kate Haffenreffer said. “I told them to be patient, move the ball and be smart with it.”

The adjustments made by the MICDS offense were clearly working. The Rams’ defense needed no adjustment.

Excellent positioning and ground ball collecting by senior Amber Petersen and sophomore Madison Sineff kept Boulay and the high-powered Eureka offensive players away from dangerous areas, and when scoring chances did arise for the Wildcats, MICDS junior goaltender Kendall Curry booted them aside.

“We took as many shots as we needed to come away with a win today, but unfortunately the shots just weren’t falling. We just couldn’t finish in the back of the net,” said Menchella, who led Eureka to its highest state finish in school history.

Curry made 10 quality saves, including four on free position opportunities.

“They were shooting early on free position shots, so I was trying to get set and we had defenders on either side trying to beat them to the spot they wanted to shoot from,” Curry said.

On the fourth free position attempt of the second half for MICDS, Alex Johnson bounced a shot that landed over the shoulder of Eureka goalie Macey Rickles and just under the crossbar to tie the game 2-2.

Then the gamesmanship began.

Wolfsberger drove to the middle and scored, apparently giving MICDS the lead, but Eureka requested a stick challenge and won, removing the goal from the scoreboard and the stick from the game.

“I just got a new stick head, and I think I was trying to loosen it a little and I must have loosened it too much,” Wolfsberger said.

Yearning for a chance at redemption, Wolfsberger stood at the 8-meter line awaiting a free position shot with the score still knotted at 2-2. She took a breath, raced in and fired a shot past Rickles to give MICDS its first lead and one the Rams would never relinquish.

“I just had to score and show that it’s not the stick, it’s the player,” Wolfsberger said. “But most of all, it’s the team.”

And the Wolfsberger goal inspired the team.

MICDS scored three times in the next 51 seconds, excelling in areas which have been a staple in the prolonged success of the program — draw controls and ground balls.

Freshman Hattie Sloane won the ensuing draw, and after a tough ground ball retrieval by senior Anna Lochhead, Sloane scored. Ava Goldson found the net 17 seconds later to boost the lead to 5-2.

Eureka (17-3) rolled the dice on stick challenges after those two goals, but were unsuccessful on each, allowing MICDS to take the ball uncontested at midfield to begin play instead of needing to win a draw.

The increased deficit pulled Eureka out of the defense that had worked so well, and Sloane and Goldson capitalized to give the Rams six unanswered goals in the second half, while the MICDS defense continued to hold Eureka without a goal for the final 34 minutes and 55 seconds.

“Our ‘D’ played great. They slid and were talking and our low attackers defended all the way up to the 30 (yard line),” Haffenreffer said. “They knew this was it, and we had to get it done.”

At the start of the season, MICDS had trouble deciding on a team motto and eventually settled on the word “commit” as their rallying cry. The word has grown to signify their commitment to each other and the process.

“At the beginning of the season we were different people on the field, but today, we played together and committed to each other,” Sloane said.

Wolfsberger added, “If you commit 100 percent to everything you do, you can win championships. Clearly, our defense committed today.”