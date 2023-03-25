Nina Preusser, Sr. Nerinx Hall • Led the Markers to a runner-up finish in Class 4 with 17 goals and 13 assists. A first-team all-state selection, she had nine game-winning goals in helping her team to a 21-3-1 record. Will join her sister, Jess, at St. Louis University.

Mia Devrouax, Jr. Whitfield • Tallied an eye-popping 38 goals to lead the Warriors to their first-ever state championship. The Class 1 Player of the Year, Devrouax scored three goals or more eight times including three goals in the 3-0 win over St. Pius X in the state championship game. Scored six game-winning goals.

Kiley McMinn, Sr. O'Fallon • A two-way midfielder, McMinn had eight goals and six assists for the Panthers, who won 20 of 22 matches. An all-Southwestern Conference selection, she helped guide O'Fallon to a state title in 2021. Heading to Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Julia Shoults, Sr. St. Dominic • The lock-down defender anchored a back line that allowed only 14 goals in 25 matches as the Crusaders captured their third successive state championship. Shoults was a first-team all-state choice. Bound for Rockhurst University.

Morgan Struttmann, Sr. Liberty • Recorded 31 goals and 19 assists to help the Eagles to a 17-6-1 mark. She had nine multi-goal matches and posted eight game-winning tallies. Heading to the University of Alabama.