Archdiocesan Athletics Associaton, large schools, 2019 girls soccer all-conference:
Player of the year: F Lexi Lanzafame, sr., Notre Dame
Newcomer of the year: M Ashley Martinez, so., St. Dominic
Coach of the year: Greg Koeller, St. Dominic
FIRST TEAM
F Grace Bindbeutel, fr., St. Dominic
F Jessica Larson, fr., St. Dominic
M Sophi Lanzafame, so., Notre Dame
M Martinez, St. Dominic
M Gretchen Overman, so., Borgia
M Maddy Stewart, sr., St. Dominic
D Amanda Aug, jr., Notre Dame
D Rylie Combs, so., St. Dominic
D Hannah Overman, sr., Borgia
G Alli Palmatier, jr., St. Dominic
SECOND TEAM
F Hannah Herbst, jr., Borgia
F Logan Racine, fr., St. Dominic
M Jill Beck, fr., Notre Dame
M Anya Castelli, sr., Borgia
M Skylar Hollingshead, jr., St. Dominic
M Grace Newsham, so., Notre Dame
M Emma Selsor, fr., Notre Dame
M Anna Stiffler, jr., St. Dominic
D Zoey Vogel, jr., Notre Dame
D Abby Youngblood, so., Notre Dame
G Samantha Foppe, so., Notre Dame