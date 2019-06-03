Subscribe for $99 and get a FREE t-shirt!

Archdiocesan Athletics Associaton, large schools, 2019 girls soccer all-conference:

Player of the year: F Lexi Lanzafame, sr., Notre Dame

Newcomer of the year: M Ashley Martinez, so., St. Dominic

Coach of the year: Greg Koeller, St. Dominic

FIRST TEAM

F Grace Bindbeutel, fr., St. Dominic

F Jessica Larson, fr., St. Dominic

M Sophi Lanzafame, so., Notre Dame

M Martinez, St. Dominic

M Gretchen Overman, so., Borgia

M Maddy Stewart, sr., St. Dominic

D Amanda Aug, jr., Notre Dame

D Rylie Combs, so., St. Dominic

D Hannah Overman, sr., Borgia

G Alli Palmatier, jr., St. Dominic

SECOND TEAM

F Hannah Herbst, jr., Borgia

F Logan Racine, fr., St. Dominic

M Jill Beck, fr., Notre Dame

M Anya Castelli, sr., Borgia

M Skylar Hollingshead, jr., St. Dominic

M Grace Newsham, so., Notre Dame

M Emma Selsor, fr., Notre Dame

M Anna Stiffler, jr., St. Dominic

D Zoey Vogel, jr., Notre Dame

D Abby Youngblood, so., Notre Dame

G Samantha Foppe, so., Notre Dame

