Addison Turken, junior, Parkway West

One of the area's top goalkeepers, Turken stopped 77 of 84 shots on the way to a 16-2 mark with a .42 goals against average. Posted 12 solo shutouts and made 19 saves in four postseason matches. Won 10 matches in a row from April 19-May 25, allowing just one goal along the way.

