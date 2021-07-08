After helping John Burroughs win first state title in 18 years, Pope prepares to find her way at MIT

For John Burroughs, Pope had six goals and nine assists. She recorded a shootout goal June 3 in a 3-2 penalty-kicks win over St. Michael the Archangel in the Class 1 state championship match.

And she continues to sharpen her skills this summer with Fire & Ice before moving on to MIT in Cambridge, Massachusetts, where she will be tested academically at one of the finer schools in the nation.

As long as she can find the place.

"We joke that we could drive her a couple blocks, let her out, and she couldn't find her way home," said her mother, Eriko. "She'd end up standing at another corner, lost."

Despite help, Emiko still struggles getting to and from places. Even with the help of a GPS tracker.

"Siri is my friend," Pope said. "But even sometimes that doesn't help.”

Those close to Pope simply laugh at her struggles.

“People keep asking me, 'How are you lacking this common sense?' I have no answer,” Pope said. “It’s just the way I am. I guess the part of my brain that must be missing for directions, someone took it out and put it in the math area.”

Eriko even was worried when her daughter took the ACT.