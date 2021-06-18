Althoff rolls past Wheaton Academy and into Class 1A girls soccer state final

HOFFMAN ESTATES, ILL. — There was no stagefright Friday for the Althoff Crusaders in the Class 1A girls soccer state tournament.
Junior Kylie Petroski scored two goals and junior Regan Moody added another as the Crusaders blanked Wheaton Academy 3-0 in the semifinals at Hoffman Estates High School.
It was the 11th consecutive victory for the Crusaders (21-2), who will meet Elmhurst Timothy Christian (17-2) in the championship game at 2 p.m. Saturday. Althoff last won state in 2010.
"It's going to be a really intense game," Petroski said. "We're both going to want it so much. It's going to be a game to remember. We're very excited."
The Crusaders controlled Friday's semifinal from the opening kickoff, outshooting the Warriors 10-3.
Petroski led the way with four as she was a constant nemesis against a rattled Wheaton Academy.
"I think we were really nervous," said Warriors coach Maria Selvaggio, whose team fell to 18-5. "We have some young players and they weren't used to a game like this. (Althoff) seemed confident from the start."
That, indeed, was the case, said Althoff coach Juergen Huettner.
"The first 15 minutes, we were in control," he said. "Right around the water break mark (20 minutes), we kind of let things go a little bit and started relaxing too much. After the water break, we came out and tightened up a little bit more and got more control.
"The second half, it was all us. We were all over the place. We outplayed them, we showed more energy, had more speed and just put it away."
The Crusaders scored the only goal they needed in the seventh minute when senior Tori Calvert placed a perfect corner kick into the middle of the box. Petroski, a commanding presence at 5-foot-9, drilled a volley past junior goalkeeper Sara Swoboda to make it 1-0.
"Getting that first goal was the start of it all," Moody said of her teammate's goal. "I couldn't stop jumping up and down. I didn't even go over and hug Kylie. I was just jumping. Getting that first goal was the start of it all. We just kept at it and never let down."
Petroski won't hold the "snub" against Moody. In fact, she was mostly thinking about working on a similar play with her dad, Shawn, a former standout player at Granite City High and the former coach at Wesclin High.
"I practice them all the time. Every practice, I'm out there working on corner kicks with my team," Kylie Petroski said. "I'll even go out with my dad and work on corner kicks. They're kind of my specialty."
Petroski also exhibited patience, and it led to the Crusaders' second goal.
Moody played the ball ahead to Petroski, who was closely marked by a Wheaton Academy defender. Petroski touched the ball around the defender and into space, then knocked a blistering shot past Swoboda to push Althoff's lead to 2-0 in the 62nd minute.
"Again, I go out and work with my dad a lot," Petroski said. "He's a really good coach and I've learned a lot of patience from him because I watch the game as well with him. He points out different plays and things, and I just followed it."
Already in firm control against the Warriors, Althoff added insurance in the 74th minute.
Junior Morgan Wagner made a strong header that was controlled at midfield by senior Julia O'Neill. O'Neill pushed forward a few yards before finding Moody racing down the middle. Moody did the rest, finishing inside the right post to make it 3-0.
"I had just made a sprint up the field, so I was tired," Moody said. "But when Julia started barreling at the defense, I know (I need to be ready). I was open and saw the keeper was out. I just placed it. That was all Julia. She made the run and made the pass."
Wheaton Academy lost freshman midfielder Grace Platt in the 23rd minute. Platt was carted off with an apparent serious knee injury. Senior and leading scorer Amy Alexander broke down in tears after the game as she tried to describe what Platt has meant to the Warriors.
But Alexander and her teammate, senior Kelly Bickhart, didn't think Platt's availability would have made a difference in the outcome.
"We couldn't ever get possession of the ball," Bickhart said, crediting the fleet-footed Crusaders. "They had momentum. They were on us every time we touched the ball."
Huettner agreed that the first victory at the tournament is huge. It allows a team to settle in and build momentum.
"Every run is separate; it's a different buildup," he said. "This group, you've got to give them (credit). We're a small school and we play all the big schools. The only two games we've lost were to (state tournament semifinalists) O'Fallon and Triad.
"We know what this feels like. It feels pretty good because I think we have a good shot at winning the whole thing."