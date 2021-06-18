Althoff rolls past Wheaton Academy and into Class 1A girls soccer state final

"The second half, it was all us. We were all over the place. We outplayed them, we showed more energy, had more speed and just put it away."

The Crusaders scored the only goal they needed in the seventh minute when senior Tori Calvert placed a perfect corner kick into the middle of the box. Petroski, a commanding presence at 5-foot-9, drilled a volley past junior goalkeeper Sara Swoboda to make it 1-0.

"Getting that first goal was the start of it all," Moody said of her teammate's goal. "I couldn't stop jumping up and down. I didn't even go over and hug Kylie. I was just jumping. Getting that first goal was the start of it all. We just kept at it and never let down."

Petroski won't hold the "snub" against Moody. In fact, she was mostly thinking about working on a similar play with her dad, Shawn, a former standout player at Granite City High and the former coach at Wesclin High.

"I practice them all the time. Every practice, I'm out there working on corner kicks with my team," Kylie Petroski said. "I'll even go out with my dad and work on corner kicks. They're kind of my specialty."

Petroski also exhibited patience, and it led to the Crusaders' second goal.