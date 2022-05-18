Althoff slips past upset-minded Freeburg to reach sectional final

ROXANA — It was like a doubleheader sweep Wednesday for the Althoff girls soccer team.

The Crusaders outlasted Freeburg 2-1 in the semifinals of the Class 1A Roxana Sectional, and also bought time for senior Regan Moody to heal.

Moody, who has 18 goals and 20 assists, is recovering from a knee injury and Althoff coach Juergen Huettner hopes she is back in the lineup at 4 p.m. Friday when the Crusaders (20-5-2) face Columbia (16-7-1) in the sectional final.

Last year, Moody scored four goals in the sectional championship match against Columbia as the Crusaders rallied for a 5-4 victory on the way to winning the Class 1A state title.

“During (pregame) warmups, we were talking a little bit and I thought another day, two days’ rest would do her well,” Huettner said. “Obviously, it was a close game, so it was a big gamble we took. We thought it was going to be pretty physical today, so we didn’t want to take a chance. And we were right. It was a very physical game. I’m glad we didn’t risk it.”

Moody injured her knee in Friday's 5-1 victory over Father McGivney in the Althoff Regional final.

The Crusaders carried on without Moody against the Midgets (12-10-2), getting goals from junior Emma Tell and senior Kylie Petroski.

Tell put Althoff ahead 1-0 in the first half. After junior Kylie Kisgen, playing in her first game since late April because of an injury, answered for Freeburg with the tying goal a few minutes later, Petroski put the Crusaders on top to stay.

Petroski missed the first 19 games of the season as she recovered from compartment syndrome surgery. In eight games since her return April 22, she has contributed six goals and three assists.

Her goal against Freeburg, which came off a rebound of a shot by freshman Marissa Morris, was her biggest of the season.

“I definitely think it was my most meaningful goal, even though it wasn’t fancy or anything,” Petroski said. “It helped boost our morale.”

It was a downer for Freeburg, which was coming off a 5-1 victory over Murphysboro in the title game of the Murphysboro Regional.

“It was, but we keep our heads up and just keep going and realize it’s not over until the whistle blows,” Freeburg coach Becky Ganz said.

“It was a great game. We knew what we were coming into. We were the underdog, so whatever happened, we just left it all on the field.”

The Midgets, led by Kisgen and sophomore Avery Hasseldenz, remained dangerous in the waning minutes with runs into the teeth of the Althoff defense.

The game ended with Midgets junior Ella Gagen putting a free kick into the box that wound up being too close for comfort for the Crusaders. The clock had been stopped with four seconds to play because of a yellow card against Althoff, which gave Gagen time to line up and measure her kick.

Huettner is pleased to see Petroski making significant contributions after her extended recovery from surgery.

“She has instinct, she understands the game,” he said. “She anticipates what the next play could be. That’s why she was in a position to put (her goal) away.”

Petroski said she’s not in peak form, but her conditioning level has improved.

“It’s been hard getting back into it,” said Petroski, who had 21 goals and 13 assists last season. “But now that I’m playing more and practicing more with my team, I think it’s going to be good. With all the practicing and the work, I feel like I’ve made it far.”

Althoff will need all hands on board to survive another difficult assignment against Columbia. The Crusaders defeated the Eagles 2-0 on March 19 in Belleville, their third straight victory in the series.

“Columbia is a good team,” Huettner said. “They have a winning tradition. It should be a great matchup. We’ll see what happens.”

