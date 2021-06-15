Althoff survives stern test from Alton Marquette to reach Class 1A state tournament

"I just tapped it in after it hit off the goalie," Tell said. "I just had to hit it."

The trip to state will be the fifth for Crusaders coach Juergen Huettner. Althoff won the Class 2A title in 2010, placed second in Class AA in 2008 and finished third in Class A in 2005 and Class 1A in 2018.

"It doesn't get old," Huettner said. "You have different teams, different times. Going to state, with this game right here, you play for that. The players only get to do it every so often. This is my fifth time. You know how it feels. It's exciting. You like the feeling. That's why you coach."

Althoff has won 10 in a row. Its only losses this season are to Triad and O'Fallon. Triad will represent the Metro East in the Class 2A state tournament, while O'Fallon is at the state tourney in Class 3A.

Marquette coach Brian Hoener complimented Althoff for being multi-dimensional.

"Althoff's a great team, and that's what great teams do — respond," Hoener said. "They're dangerous when they go forward. They've got multiple girls who can be goal-scorers. I think that showed tonight.