Althoff's 1A title defense ends with OT loss to Quincy Notre Dame in super-sectional

COLUMBIA, ILL. — Althoff senior Morgan Wagner knows the pain will fade in time.

But after the Crusaders fell to Quincy Notre Dame 1-0 in overtime Tuesday in the Class 1A Columbia Super-Sectional, the heartbreak was overwhelming.

“I’ve got to say it hurts a lot,” Wagner said. “We had so many opportunities out there in front of the box and we just couldn’t put one in. It’s life. You have to learn to deal with it. The hardest thing is seeing how disappointed everyone is and how much you feel like you still could have given more.

“But I think we left everything out on the field. I really don’t know how much more we could have given, honestly.”

Wagner was one of the last three players to leave the bench and begin the somber walk to the Crusaders’ bus. The unsettling reality was a season that held such promise had ended without the dream being realized.

Althoff won the 1A girls soccer state championship last year and was determined to do it again. Instead, the Raiders earned a shot at the top prize when junior Lia Quintero scored on a header with 7 minutes and 23 seconds left in the second OT period.

“It would have been great to defend a title,” Wagner said. “But I think the community that we’ve built on this team is worth more than any trophy. It’s going to sting for a couple of days, but eventually you’ve got to get over it.”

Quintero’s goal began with a corner kick from the right side by junior Eva Dickerman. The ball was flighted to the near post, where Crusaders sophomore keeper Anna Brewer leaped but was unable to make a clean save.

The ball went into the air, fell to the turf and bounced high enough for Quintero to head it slowly across the goal line before the Crusaders’ clearing attempt. Quincy Notre Dame celebrated, then employed four defenders and four midfielders to keep Althoff off the board for the remaining seven-plus minutes.

“It came to the right spot for me to be able to head it in,” Quintero said. “I’m just so grateful I was there. I don’t think I’ve had a more exciting goal in my life. That was absolutely amazing to be able to push us through. I got enough on (the shot) to get it in. That’s all that matters.”

Quincy Notre Dame (21-3-3) will play Normal University High (16-6) in the state semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday at North Central College in Naperville.

The Raiders are shooting for their sixth state title under longtime coach Mark Longo.

“We were (at state) last year and came out fourth,” Quintero said. “I know we won’t be doing that again. We’re all going for a championship and nothing less.”

Althoff (21-6-2) smacked the crossbar or post three times with shots, and narrowly misfired on several other attempts. An apparent goal by senior Kylie Petroski during a second-half flurry in the box was disallowed when it was ruled the ball had come back onto the field after going over the end line.

“That’s the way the game is,” Crusaders coach Juergen Huettner said. “I felt like we were, for the most part, the dominating team and the better team. That’s not to take anything away from Quincy Notre Dame. But we had the chances and didn’t put them in.

“We felt it was a matter of time before we put one in. It didn’t happen. Notre Dame was dangerous on corner kicks; we knew that. They put a corner kick (in the box) and that’s what it is. Notre Dame wanted it badly.”

Althoff controlled the pace in the first half. Junior Emma Tell’s shot caromed off the left post in the 11th minute. Freshman Marissa Morris’ shot from 20 yards sailed high in the 15th minute, and junior Audrey Tell lofted an attempt that went wide of the right post by inches in the 24th minute.

Quincy Notre Dame controlled the early portion of the second half, but the Crusaders regained the better of the play after about 15 minutes. Wagner hit a free kick off the crossbar in the 66th minute after a Raiders foul deep in their end, and Petroski hit a screamer off the crossbar in the 69th minute.

Petroski’s disallowed goal came in the 70th minute in what was Althoff’s final quality chance in regulation. Senior Issy Wendler had a shot in the first overtime that was high from the top of the box.

Longo was relieved to be able to exhale after the final horn sounded.

“I don’t know how many more of these my heart can take,” said Longo, in his 31st season. “I’m 64 years old. I gave a good fist pump and might have hurt my shoulder a little bit, but I’ll be all right. … We’re fortunate to come out on top.”

Longo said the game would have been much different if the Crusaders had the services of senior forward Regan Moody, the University of Illinois recruit who missed the final three games of the season with a torn ACL.

“I told Jason (Keller, the assistant coach), ‘That first 15 minutes, if she was in there, we probably would have been down 2-0 or 3-0,’ ” Longo said. “That’s a tough break for the team and for her. It takes a lot for a team to come back from that. Their girls played so well today.”

Huettner, of course, would have loved to have Moody in the lineup. She closed her career with 52 goals and 38 assists.

“That’s how it goes,” Huettner said. “We went in there without her, so we had to do without her. Having Regan out there, probably it would have been a different game. But then you would have to have a crystal ball. Moody out there today, the way she is, the motor she has, the way she plays, I think she would have figured out a way to score. But that’s neither here nor there.”

