Alton is off to a flying start and hungry for more

It’s not like the Alton High girls soccer team hasn’t enjoyed success.

But in a Southwestern Conference that includes Collinsville, Edwardsville and O’Fallon, the Redbirds typically fly under the radar.

That’s not the case this season. Alton is 9-1 overall and 3-1 in the SWC, its only loss being a 3-1 decision to defending Class 3A state champion O’Fallon. The Redbirds have outscored opponents 41-8.

“We’ve got a lot of new faces on the team this year, and they’re mixing really well,” said fourth-year coach Gwen Sabo, a 2011 Alton graduate.

It’s been a rapid rebuild. After all, the Redbirds were 3-13 overall and 1-8 in the conference last season, a “super disheartening” season, according to Sabo.

That came on the heels of a 2020 season that was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic. In the four previous seasons, Alton was a combined 49-29-8.

“We just didn’t have numbers — and we were so young,” Sabo said of the Redbirds’ return to the field in 2021. “Eight freshmen and sophomores were starters for us last year. But winning three games, I almost couldn’t believe it. That’s definitely not the standard for Alton High.

“Coming back this year, I knew I was going to have some seniors who didn’t play for me last year when they had chosen to play club soccer — Tori Schrimpf and Haylie Butler. Those are two automatic starters for us.”

Schrimpf, an attacking midfielder with six goals and seven assists, has signed with Division I Murray State, while Butler fills a key role at center back.

They’re only part of the story, however.

Junior Emily Baker has emerged as an elite forward with 17 goals, and freshmen Lyndsey Miller (seven goals, six assists) and Lily Freer (six goals, seven assists) have provided additional scoring support from the midfield. Another freshman, Kristina Castelli, has made a smooth transition to a starting role on defense.

Junior goalie Peyton Baker, Emily’s twin, has five shutouts and is a vocal leader.

“I was not expecting such a hot start,” said Sabo, a former defender who played at Northern Illinois University. “Part of the success is because our upperclassmen are very welcoming and encouraging. When I was in high school, sometimes the upperclassmen were intimidating. You were scared to open your mouth on the field, scared to pass the ball or scared to keep the ball. That has not been the case. We’ve jelled together as a cohesive team, which has been nice.

“If they don’t like each other off the field, it’s not going to go well on the field, so we do a lot of team bonding things, team building things to get them comfortable with one another, especially since we have such a mix (of classes).”

Schrimpf agrees with Sabo that camaraderie and trust have helped the Redbirds navigate the first 10 games of the season.

“It’s been a really fun season,” Schrimpf said. “Our bond off the field translates onto the field. A lot of us already knew each other, but winning has helped. We complement each other well. If one of us is having a bad day, the other one will pick up her slack. Our powerful offense is a good asset to have, but having a good defense has also been a big thing to have.”

Emily Baker had just five goals as a sophomore last season but is on a pace to score far more than the entire team accumulated last year (21).

“From where we were last season to now, the feeling is great,” Baker said. “Whenever we have games, it’s definitely a lot more fun and something we look forward to. I didn’t think we were going to be this high up in the standings and I didn’t think I was going to have as many goals as I have. It’s been a collective group effort. We work and compete for one another. That has helped me.”

Sabo said Baker is like many of Alton’s other players — hungry and driven. And it helps to be blessed with speed, which Baker regularly displays.

“She has the forward mentality of, ‘I want to go to goal and I want to put balls in the back of the net,’” Sabo said. “She puts herself in the right position. She times her runs perfectly and gets a lot of perfectly timed (passes). She would not have those goals without Lily and Tori and everyone else playing those balls to her.

“She’s so dynamic. She can shoot from distance, she can go 1 v. 1, she can get in behind you, she can finish breakaways, she’s dangerous on set pieces, dangerous on corners. She really is an all-around dangerous player.”

Peyton Baker said she was never interested in being a forward like her sister.

“I prefer not to run. I’m going to be honest,” she said. “I like being in the goal. I get to use my hands, which is unique from anybody else on the team. My strength is my voice. I see the whole field. I can tell my defenders where I want them. I have great defenders who are willing to listen and take advantage of me being their goalkeeper, with me not bossing them around, but demanding what I need.”

It seems to work.

The defense, which also includes senior Taylor Freer and juniors Kennedy Stephens and Katie Stark, has allowed one goal or no goals in nine of 10 games. Althoff scored two against the Redbirds in a one-goal loss March 31.

“It feels great to come back,” said Butler, referring to being away from the team last year as she played at the club level and in 2020 because of the pandemic. “The last time I played (here) was my freshman year. I wanted to come back and be with all my friends. I love everybody on this team and I love our coaches. Everyone gets along and we’re all going for it as a team.

“I think it’s time for Alton to shine.”

Sabo is looking forward to the rematch against O’Fallon on April 19 in O’Fallon. Win or lose, she knows her team is more prepared for the challenge than last season when the Panthers won the two matchups 6-0 and 5-1.

“For a lot of our girls that remember that, a 3-1 loss (this season) obviously isn’t what we want, but it was something to be proud of,” Sabo said. “We kind of just ran out of gas. I didn’t go to my bench very much that game. We had some injuries and some players who weren’t eligible for me to use. That could be a difference maker the next time we play them.”

Beating the Panthers could mean a share of the conference championship, but there are five other league games besides O’Fallon. Sabo just wants to make sure the Redbirds are in position to make the rematch significant.

“Alton has never won the conference, which blows my mind because we’ve had so many good players come through here over the years,” Sabo said. “But as a team, we’ve never been able to claim that conference title. My eyes are always on that. It’s one game at a time. Every game is a must-win game.”

Sabo said she will always bleed Redbirds red.

“I would not coach soccer if it wasn’t at Alton,” she said. “I was an assistant coach at (Alton) Marquette my first year, but as soon as the head position opened at Alton, I was super excited and obviously thrilled that they chose me. I absolutely love coaching Alton and I would not coach for another school.”

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.