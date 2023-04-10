ALTON — Ella Anselm is used to getting her Alton-Marquette soccer team off to quick starts.

The sophomore sniper scored just 15 seconds into a match last season against Mater Dei.

Anselm didn't quite beat that feat on Monday night.

But she did manage to pop in two goals in the first 8 minutes, 29 seconds on the way to a hat trick as the Explorers knocked off Civic Memorial 5-0 in a non-league affair at Gordon Moore Park.

Marquette (7-1) has won six in a row including an impressive 4-0 triumph over traditional power Quincy Notre Dame on Thursday.

The Explorers continued that red-hot start with a strong effort against the Civic Memorial (7-4), which is a program on the rise.

"We knew we had to be ready and we were," said Marquette sophomore midfielder Maya Stephan, who added a goal and two assists.

Senior Haley Williams chipped in with a goal and an assist.

Marquette has outscored its opponents 23-2 during the six-match run.

"It was a holiday weekend and we hadn't done anything since Thursday, so we were a little concerned," Marquette coach Brian Hoener said. "I was worried about getting our legs back underneath us."

That's where Anselm's magic did the trick.

She scored on a partial breakaway along the right wing off a picture-perfect through ball from Stephan after just 2:11.

That tally set an early tone and put the fired-up Eagles on their heels.

"We wanted to get one in the first five minutes to throw them off their game," said Anselm, who has a team-high 15 goals. "Then we just kept putting the pressure on them and kept coming after them."

Anselm, who scored 27 times as a freshman, converted again by using a quick burst up the middle of the field to create a full-fledged breakaway.

Stephan completed a near-perfect first half by pouncing on a bobble by keeper Syndey Moore for a 3-0 lead in the 24th minute.

Williams continued the Explorers dominance with a goal just seven minutes into the second half before Anselm completed her hat trick with a wicked blast into the lower left corner.

It was Anselm's second three-goal game of the season. She also scored three times in a 5-0 season-opening win over Springfield on March 14.

Marquette senior keeper Hanna Marshall recorded her fifth clean sheet of the season and second blanking in a row. She has given up just seven goals in 620 minutes this season.

Senior Kylie Murray and sophomore Lily Covert helped anchor a strong back line.

Aela Scruggs assisted Anselm and Stephan at the offensive end.

Marquette carries high hopes into the rest of the season. Anselm and her teammates have been talking about reaching the state tournament ever since the first day of the practice.

"The attitude and chemistry is pretty good," Hoener said. "This was a big one for us."

Civic Memorial is well on its way to breaking the school record for most wins in a season with 15 set in 2018 and 2006. Junior scoring machine Abrianna Garrett tops the entire St. Louis area with 26 goals. Senior midfielder Aubree Wallace, who is heading to the University of Missouri-St. Louis, adds more punch up front.

The Eagles best scoring chances came in the final nine minutes as both Garrett and Wallace created solid opportunities.

"Our girls won't stop, they won't quit, they'll play to the final whistle," Civic Memorial coach Eric Zyung said. "We got behind too early. (Marquette) moved the ball and took advantage of our mistakes."