Area girls soccer rankings, final

STLhighschoolsports.com rankings - 6/18/2022 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Triad (25-1)1
2. Fort Zumwalt South (26-1)3
3. Nerinx Hall (21-3-1)6
4. Edwardsville (15-9)4
5. O'Fallon (20-2)2
6. Lafayette (18-4-1)8
7. Cor Jesu (16-3-2)9
8. St. Joseph's (14-4-1)NR
9. Liberty (Wentzville) (17-6-1)NR
10. Alton (17-5)10
On the bubble: Eureka (11-6-1), Francis Howell Central (13-9-1), Mascoutah (17-7-2), Oakville (12-7-1), Francis Howell (12-6-3), Webster Groves (8-12), Parkway West (19-1), Lindbergh (15-9), Parkway South (14-7), Ladue (16-5-1)

Small schoolsLast Week
1. St. Dominic (22-3)1
2. Waterloo (20-5-1)8
3. MICDS (16-6)NR
4. Whitfield (13-6)NR
5. Ursuline (10-11)4
6. Orchard Farm (20-6-1)NR
7. Althoff (21-6-2)2
8. Duchesne (16-3)NR
9. Columbia (16-8-1)6
10. St. Pius X (14-7-1)NR
On the bubble: Visitation (12-11-1), Notre Dame (15-9-1), St. Charles (17-7-1), Union (16-4-1), Clayton (13-5-1), John Burroughs (9-4-2), Alton Marquette (15-7-3), Incarnate Word (8-11), Freeburg (12-10-2), Villa Duchesne (9-8-1)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
