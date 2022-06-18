Area girls soccer rankings, final

|STLhighschoolsports.com rankings - 6/18/2022
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Triad (25-1)
|1
|2. Fort Zumwalt South (26-1)
|3
|3. Nerinx Hall (21-3-1)
|6
|4. Edwardsville (15-9)
|4
|5. O'Fallon (20-2)
|2
|6. Lafayette (18-4-1)
|8
|7. Cor Jesu (16-3-2)
|9
|8. St. Joseph's (14-4-1)
|NR
|9. Liberty (Wentzville) (17-6-1)
|NR
|10. Alton (17-5)
|10
|On the bubble: Eureka (11-6-1), Francis Howell Central (13-9-1), Mascoutah (17-7-2), Oakville (12-7-1), Francis Howell (12-6-3), Webster Groves (8-12), Parkway West (19-1), Lindbergh (15-9), Parkway South (14-7), Ladue (16-5-1)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. St. Dominic (22-3)
|1
|2. Waterloo (20-5-1)
|8
|3. MICDS (16-6)
|NR
|4. Whitfield (13-6)
|NR
|5. Ursuline (10-11)
|4
|6. Orchard Farm (20-6-1)
|NR
|7. Althoff (21-6-2)
|2
|8. Duchesne (16-3)
|NR
|9. Columbia (16-8-1)
|6
|10. St. Pius X (14-7-1)
|NR
|On the bubble: Visitation (12-11-1), Notre Dame (15-9-1), St. Charles (17-7-1), Union (16-4-1), Clayton (13-5-1), John Burroughs (9-4-2), Alton Marquette (15-7-3), Incarnate Word (8-11), Freeburg (12-10-2), Villa Duchesne (9-8-1)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked