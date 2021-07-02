 Skip to main content
Area girls soccer rankings, final
Area girls soccer rankings, final

STLhighschoolsports.com rankings - 7/2/2021 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Triad (24-0-1)7
2. O'Fallon (20-2)10
3. Fort Zumwalt South (22-2)1
4. Nerinx Hall (21-4)3
5. Parkway West (18-2)6
6. Edwardsville (11-4)8
7. Francis Howell (19-3)NR
8. Cor Jesu (17-6)NR
9. Lafayette (18-6)2
10. Eureka (14-3)8
STLhighschoolsports.com rankings - 7/2/2021 
Small schoolsLast Week
1. St. Dominic (25-0)1
2. Althoff (22-2)2
3. Union (25-3)3
4. Columbia (12-7)NR
5. Ursuline (13-6-1)5
6. Notre Dame (21-8)4
7. Alton Marquette (13-7-1)8
8. Waterloo (13-7-2)NR
9. John Burroughs (14-3-1)NR
10. St. Charles (15-9)10

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
