Subscribe for 99¢
STLhighschoolsports.com rankings - 6/14/2019 
Large school sLast Week
1. Nerinx Hall (19-4-2)3
2. Triad (20-4-2)5
3. St. Joseph's (18-3)1
4. Parkway West (17-2)2
5. Lafayette (15-3)4
6. Francis Howell Central (15-10-1)NR
7. Pattonville (16-7-1)7
8. Holt (16-6-2)9
9. Timberland (17-5)8
10. Edwardsville (15-9)NR
STLhighschoolsports.com rankings - 6/14/2019 
Small school sLast Week
1. Columbia (27-2-1)2
2. St. Dominic (26-3-1)3
3. Summit (19-4-3)4
4. Visitation (18-5)6
5. Union (26-3-1)1
6. Incarnate Word (18-6-3)5
7. Althoff (21-5-1)7
8. Notre Dame (18-6-1)9
9. Duchesne (13-8)NR
10. St. Charles West (17-9)NR

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked

Tags

View comments