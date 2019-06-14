|STLhighschoolsports.com rankings - 6/14/2019
|Large school s
|Last Week
|1. Nerinx Hall (19-4-2)
|3
|2. Triad (20-4-2)
|5
|3. St. Joseph's (18-3)
|1
|4. Parkway West (17-2)
|2
|5. Lafayette (15-3)
|4
|6. Francis Howell Central (15-10-1)
|NR
|7. Pattonville (16-7-1)
|7
|8. Holt (16-6-2)
|9
|9. Timberland (17-5)
|8
|10. Edwardsville (15-9)
|NR
|Small school s
|Last Week
|1. Columbia (27-2-1)
|2
|2. St. Dominic (26-3-1)
|3
|3. Summit (19-4-3)
|4
|4. Visitation (18-5)
|6
|5. Union (26-3-1)
|1
|6. Incarnate Word (18-6-3)
|5
|7. Althoff (21-5-1)
|7
|8. Notre Dame (18-6-1)
|9
|9. Duchesne (13-8)
|NR
|10. St. Charles West (17-9)
|NR
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked