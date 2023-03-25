|STLhighschoolsports.com rankings - 3/25/2023
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Fort Zumwalt South (2-1)
|NR
|2. O'Fallon (3-0)
|NR
|3. Edwardsville (3-1)
|NR
|4. Nerinx Hall (0-0)
|NR
|5. Cor Jesu (0-0)
|NR
|6. St. Joseph's (0-0)
|NR
|7. Eureka (0-0)
|NR
|8. Parkway South (0-0)
|NR
|9. Francis Howell (2-0)
|NR
|10. Triad (1-3)
|NR
|STLhighschoolsports.com rankings - 3/25/2023
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. St. Dominic (0-1)
|NR
|2. Whitfield (0-0)
|NR
|3. Waterloo (3-0-1)
|NR
|4. MICDS (0-0)
|NR
|5. Althoff (3-2)
|NR
|6. Visitation (2-0)
|NR
|7. Ursuline (0-1)
|NR
|8. Alton Marquette (2-1)
|NR
|9. Duchesne (1-0)
|NR
|10. Orchard Farm (0-2)
|NR
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked