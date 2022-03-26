 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Area girls soccer rankings, Week 1

  • 0
STLhighschoolsports.com rankings - 3/26/2022 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Triad (4-0)NR
2. O'Fallon (5-0)NR
3. Fort Zumwalt South (3-0)NR
4. Edwardsville (2-2)NR
5. Parkway West (0-0)NR
6. Nerinx Hall (0-1)NR
7. Eureka (2-0)NR
8. Lafayette (0-0)NR
9. Cor Jesu (0-0)NR
10. Alton (5-0)NR
On the bubble: Marquette (2-1), Summit (0-2), Francis Howell (0-1), Fox (2-1)
STLhighschoolsports.com rankings - 3/26/2022 
Small schoolsLast Week
1. St. Dominic (3-0)NR
2. Althoff (3-3)NR
3. Alton Marquette (3-1-1)NR
4. Ursuline (0-1)NR
5. Notre Dame (3-0)NR
6. Columbia (3-2-1)NR
7. John Burroughs (0-0)NR
8. Waterloo (3-1)NR
9. Union (3-0)NR
10. St. Charles (1-1)NR
On the bubble: Visitation (1-0), Freeburg (3-1)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the St. Louis stars who might be busting your brackets in 2023

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News