Area girls soccer rankings, Week 1

|STLhighschoolsports.com rankings - 3/26/2022
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Triad (4-0)
|NR
|2. O'Fallon (5-0)
|NR
|3. Fort Zumwalt South (3-0)
|NR
|4. Edwardsville (2-2)
|NR
|5. Parkway West (0-0)
|NR
|6. Nerinx Hall (0-1)
|NR
|7. Eureka (2-0)
|NR
|8. Lafayette (0-0)
|NR
|9. Cor Jesu (0-0)
|NR
|10. Alton (5-0)
|NR
|On the bubble: Marquette (2-1), Summit (0-2), Francis Howell (0-1), Fox (2-1)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. St. Dominic (3-0)
|NR
|2. Althoff (3-3)
|NR
|3. Alton Marquette (3-1-1)
|NR
|4. Ursuline (0-1)
|NR
|5. Notre Dame (3-0)
|NR
|6. Columbia (3-2-1)
|NR
|7. John Burroughs (0-0)
|NR
|8. Waterloo (3-1)
|NR
|9. Union (3-0)
|NR
|10. St. Charles (1-1)
|NR
|On the bubble: Visitation (1-0), Freeburg (3-1)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked