|STLhighschoolsports.com rankings - 4/11/2023
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. O'Fallon (7-0-1)
|2
|2. Nerinx Hall (4-0)
|4
|3. St. Joseph's (5-0)
|6
|4. Fort Zumwalt South (8-2)
|1
|5. Francis Howell Central (8-1)
|NR
|6. Edwardsville (5-1)
|NR
|7. Francis Howell (5-2)
|9
|8. Granite City (6-1)
|NR
|9. Eureka (6-2)
|7
|10. Lafayette (5-1)
|NR
|On the bubble: Marquette (4-3), Parkway South (3-1), Liberty (Wentzville) (7-2), Cor Jesu (2-2)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. St. Dominic (5-2)
|1
|2. Alton Marquette (7-1)
|8
|3. Waterloo (7-2-1)
|3
|4. Westminster (4-0)
|NR
|5. Columbia (8-1-2)
|NR
|6. Freeburg (7-3)
|NR
|7. Althoff (6-4-1)
|5
|8. Whitfield (2-0)
|2
|9. Visitation (3-2)
|6
|10. MICDS (2-2)
|4
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked