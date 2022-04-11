Arnold helps drive Cor Jesu past Marquette to continue best start since 2012

CHESTERFIELD — Taylor Arnold wears plenty of hats for the Cor Jesu Academy soccer team.

The talented sophomore helps control the midfield for the Chargers. She also is a legitimate scoring threat.

Just as important is her role as personal chauffeur for freshman Emma Shields, who leads the team in scoring.

Arnold regularly drives Shields home after games and practices. Shields has yet to get her driver's licenses and has to rely on others for transportation.

"It's good to help a freshman out," Arnold said.

The two had plenty to talk about on the ride home from Monday's match at Marquette.

Shields and Arnold each scored late in the opening half to propel Cor Jesu to a 4-1 win in the power-packed non-league affair.

The two converted just 8 minutes and 27 seconds apart to break open a nail-biting defensive duel and send the Chargers (6-1-1) to their fourth win in the last five contests.

After the match, Shields showed her appreciation by helping Arnold tug her boot off a heavily taped ankle.

"I do what I can to help her out any time I can," Shields said.

Shields has become an important piece to an already stacked lineup.

Cor Jesu has outscored its opponents 17-9 on the way to the fastest start since the 2012 squadron won eight of its first nine contests. That team captured the Class 3 state championship.

"We have a lot of seniors that have a lot of talent," Arnold said. "There are no weak players here."

Seniors Lauren Taaffe and Kaitlyn Finnegan are among the talented seniors. Taaffe scored on Monday and Finnegan made a key save early in the second half with her team clinging to a 2-1 lead.

Junior Kate Virtel also scored for the winners.

"The girls just came out and grinded," said Cor Jesu coach Rachel Brcic, who is in her first season at the helm after eight years as an assistant. "The game of soccer is beautiful and when they connect and move it through the midfield and then switch it, it's fun to see."

Shields provided the spark with the first goal of the match in the 31st minute. She zipped down the left wing and drilled a hard shot into the corner of the net for her team-best third goal of the campaign.

Arnold then followed with a low blast from the middle of the box to double the lead.

Marquette (4-4) came out on fire in the second half and quickly shaved the lead in half on a goal by Melissa Parker in the 49th minute. The Mustangs kept the pressure on for the next five minutes or so before Taaffe converted to help the Chargers regain control.

"We had moments where we played pretty well," Marquette veteran coach Chris Kenny said. "The difference was at the critical times (Cor Jesu) was just better. We didn't make them have to defend us like the way we should have."

The Chargers' quick start has them thinking about a potential trip to the state tournament. At least among themselves.

"Coach has never talked about it, but we like to think we can do it," Shields said. "We mention it among each other. But there's still a long way to go — and we know we can get better."

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.