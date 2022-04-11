Arnold helps drive Cor Jesu past Marquette to continue best start since 2012

Cor Jesu's Kate Virtel (2) hugs Emma Shields after Shields scored during a girls soccer game against Marquette on Monday, April 11, 2022 at Marquette High School in Chesterfield, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Marquette's Brianna Kappeler (14) and Cor Jesu's Taylor Arnold chase the ball during a girls soccer game on Monday, April 11, 2022 at Marquette High School in Chesterfield, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Cor Jesu goalie Kaitlyn Finnegan (1) comes out to clear the ball as Marquette's Kiera Buhmiller (6) comes rushing in during a girls soccer game on Monday, April 11, 2022 at Marquette High School in Chesterfield, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Marquette's Taryn Moore tries to bring the ball down during a girls soccer game against Cor Jesu during a girls soccer game on Monday, April 11, 2022 at Marquette High School in Chesterfield, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Cor Jesu's Taylor Arnold (center) gets hugs from Ana DiMaria (left) and Kate Virtel after scoring a goal during a girls soccer game against Marquette on Monday, April 11, 2022 at Marquette High School in Chesterfield, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Marquette's Jess Dodd (20) shields the ball from Cor Jesu's Anna Schoen during a girls soccer game on Monday, April 11, 2022 at Marquette High School in Chesterfield, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Marquette's Brianna Kappeler (14) tries to maneuver around Cor Jesu's Taylor Arnold during a girls soccer game on Monday, April 11, 2022 at Marquette High School in Chesterfield, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Cor Jesu's Rosie Cline takes a throw in during a girls soccer game against Marquette on Monday, April 11, 2022 at Marquette High School in Chesterfield, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Marquette's Brianna Kappeler takes a throw in during a girls soccer game against Cor Jesu on Monday, April 11, 2022 at Marquette High School in Chesterfield, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Cor Jesu's Taylor Arnold gets a toe on the ball during a girls soccer game against Marquette on Monday, April 11, 2022 at Marquette High School in Chesterfield, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
After the match, Shields showed her appreciation by helping Arnold tug her boot off a heavily taped ankle.
"I do what I can to help her out any time I can," Shields said.
Shields has become an important piece to an already stacked lineup.
Cor Jesu has outscored its opponents 17-9 on the way to the fastest start since the 2012 squadron won eight of its first nine contests. That team captured the Class 3 state championship.
"We have a lot of seniors that have a lot of talent," Arnold said. "There are no weak players here."
Seniors Lauren Taaffe and Kaitlyn Finnegan are among the talented seniors. Taaffe scored on Monday and Finnegan made a key save early in the second half with her team clinging to a 2-1 lead.
Junior Kate Virtel also scored for the winners.
"The girls just came out and grinded," said Cor Jesu coach Rachel Brcic, who is in her first season at the helm after eight years as an assistant. "The game of soccer is beautiful and when they connect and move it through the midfield and then switch it, it's fun to see."
Shields provided the spark with the first goal of the match in the 31st minute. She zipped down the left wing and drilled a hard shot into the corner of the net for her team-best third goal of the campaign.
Arnold then followed with a low blast from the middle of the box to double the lead.
Marquette (4-4) came out on fire in the second half and quickly shaved the lead in half on a goal by Melissa Parker in the 49th minute. The Mustangs kept the pressure on for the next five minutes or so before Taaffe converted to help the Chargers regain control.
"We had moments where we played pretty well," Marquette veteran coach Chris Kenny said. "The difference was at the critical times (Cor Jesu) was just better. We didn't make them have to defend us like the way we should have."
The Chargers' quick start has them thinking about a potential trip to the state tournament. At least among themselves.
"Coach has never talked about it, but we like to think we can do it," Shields said. "We mention it among each other. But there's still a long way to go — and we know we can get better."
