Avery Christopher, senior, O’Fallon

Signed with Western Kentucky. Helped the Panthers to last season's Illinois Class 3A state title, the program's first, with team-high 11 assists. Scored 19 goals, including all three in a 3-0 victory at Normal Community in sectional round. Already has area-leading 10 goals and 22 points this season.

