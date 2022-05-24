Baca scores twice to help Edwardsville upset defending 3A champion O'Fallon in sectional showdown

COLLINSVILLE — Olivia Baca plans on wearing sunglasses every waking hour until the end of the soccer season.

Maybe even longer.

The Edwardsville High junior forward is convinced the shades played a key role in her career-defining performance Tuesday night.

Baca scored twice in a 13-minute span in the opening half to lead the Tigers to a 2-0 upset of defending girls soccer state champion O'Fallon in a Class 3A Normal Community Sectional semifinal at Collinsville High.

The Tigers (14-8) have won six in a row and will face Normal Community (17-7-3) in the sectional championship match at 5 p.m. Friday at Normal Community High.

Baca and her teammates decided they would get creative in preparing for O'Fallon (20-2), which carried a 12-match winning streak into the contest.

The Panthers had won the last four against Edwardsville by combined scores of 14-3, including a 5-1 win at Edwardsville on March 24.

"We figured we had nothing to lose, but we needed some positive vibes," Baca said.

So the players decided to wear outlandish-looking sunglasses on the 30-minute bus ride to Collinsville on Tuesday. For no good reason other than to change their mojo.

"It was kind of silly," explained senior goalkeeper Kaitlyn Naney, who made a season-high 13 saves. "But it worked."

So much so that Baca is going to wear the glasses for foreseeable future.

"Possibly forever," she said.

Baca and Naney spearheaded the head-turning performance with out-of-this-world efforts.

"This team has come together and become really close the second half of the season," Edwardsville coach Abby Federmann said. "Obviously, with all the wins, you can tell."

The Tigers dropped seven of their first 10 matches and stood at 8-8 after a 2-1 loss at O'Fallon on May 3.

But this group learned a lot from that setback, as the six-game run shows.

"We just wanted to come out strong and show them that we were a different team from the one earlier in the season," said Naney, who recorded her seventh clean sheet of the season. "It was also a mindset that we weren't going to lose to them again."

Baca, who leads the Tigers with 22 goals, got things rolling with a pair of scoring runs along the left and right wings. She picked a high pass out of the air and outran a defender before blasting a shot past Panthers goalkeeper Maicy Mueller in the 11th minute.

Just more than 13 minutes later, Baca did it again, this time on the other side of the pitch. The goals were mirror images of one another, just on difference flanks.

Senior Payton Federmann assisted on the first goal. Junior Ella Cook recorded the helper on the second tally.

Naney took over from there, holding down the fort as the Panthers recorded one strong scoring opportunity after another.

O'Fallon had 12 corner kicks in the match, but Naney stayed strong with help from a back line led by senior Macie Hockett.

The Tigers threw a blanket over O'Fallon sniper Avery Christopher, who came into the match with 39 goals.

"Everyone came together and knew what we had to do," Baca said. "Our season didn't start out that great, but we knew what we had to fix and just went out and fixed it."

The Panthers carried high hopes into the contest and had outscored their opponents 60-7 during the 12-match run. They appeared in good position to defend their crown.

"(Edwardsville) came out with a lot of energy, they got a couple balls in behind the defense," O'Fallon coach Justin Judiscak said. "Oliva Baca is a great player for a reason. You give her opportunities, she's going to finish those opportunities."

Christopher, who is heading to Western Kentucky University, was proud of the way her team stayed the course, especially in the second half.

"Not one second did we lose hope," Christopher said. "We fought all the way to the end."

The Tigers now head into the sectional final riding a wave of momentum, sunglasses or not.

"If wearing them makes us keep winning, that's what we're going to do," Baca said.

